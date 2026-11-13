The apology was issued by Sky News this morning. Alamy Stock Photo
kneecap

Sky News apologises to Kneecap over ‘unfounded’ on-air remarks about use of SLAPPs

The broadcaster said comments made by a contributor last week may have created a ‘misleading impression’ about members of the band.
10.50am, 13 Nov 2026
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SKY NEWS HAS apologised to Kneecap over “unfounded” remarks made by a contributor about the alleged use of SLAPPs.

The broadcaster issued an on-air correction this morning concerning comments broadcast on 6 November.

SLAPPs (which stands for strategic lawsuits against public participation) are legal actions taken with the primary purpose intimidating people from speaking out on matters of public interest.

They can put pressure on those targeted through the cost and burden of defending proceedings.

In its correction, Sky News acknowledged that the remarks may have misled viewers about members of the band.

“During a Sky News broadcast, a contributor made remarks concerning members of the band Kneecap and the alleged use of SLAPPs,” the broadcaster said.

“Well, the remarks were unfounded, and we recognise that their broadcast may have created a misleading impression about members of the band.

“We sincerely apologise to Kneecap for this.”

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