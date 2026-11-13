Who picks up the red phone when Moscow calls? Europe has picked a team rather than one voice

WHEN RUSSIA IS calling, who will pick up the red phone? It was the question that dominated the two European summits in Dublin this week, but on Friday evening, an answer was given.

Instead of one European representative around the Ukraine peace talks table, there will be many, something Russian President Vladimir Putin does not want.

At the largest-ever Irish gathering of world leaders in Dublin on Thursday, attention quickly turned to the jetting in of two US envoys to Baldonnell to “debrief” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy on talks with Russia.

There has been much discussion on Europe’s role in these talks between the two warring nations, which are mediated by the US.

Jared Kushner, son-in-law of US President Donald Trump and special envoy for peace, and Steve Witkoff, who is the special envoy for the Middle East, have been leading the charge on these talks.

EU leaders have been keen to stress that the security of Europe relies on the security of Ukraine, and it is necessary for Europe to be represented in talks that include the division of territory – a sticking point for both Ukraine and Russia.

The need for Europe to have a seat at the table

Kushner also reiterated the need for Europe to have a seat at the table. Russia was less enthused about the idea, but has ultimately agreed.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin told reporters on Friday morning at the Convention Centre that there was a need to determine who the official EU representative will be before a meeting of the Special European Council in Brussels later this month.

Representatives from Germany, France and the UK – known as the E3 – were hotly tipped as possibilities, with the Taoiseach dismissing the suggestion that he may be the man for the job.

The previous day, at the EPC summit, foreign affairs minister Helen McEntee said that EU leaders should not get bogged down in deciding the EU representative.

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But it still ended up being the talking point over the two days of summits.

Choosing the representative?

Putting the cat among the pigeons, EU’s top diplomat Kaja Kallas, who is the vice-president of the European Commission, mentioned she might be right for the role given her credentials. Estonia is a member of Nato and has strained relations with Russia, which it borders on.

Some sources pointed out that she might not be suitable for the role, given that there might be strong objections from Russia for the representative to be from one of the bordering nations.

However, Kallas said on Friday it is not “up to” Russia to decide who would represent Europe in talks as she appeared to put herself forward as a candidate.

“They don’t want anybody strong on the other side because they want to push through their maximum demands,” Kallas told reporters arriving at summit talks in Dublin.

“I know that the Russians don’t want me, but you know, do we have a say on who is representing Russia? No, we don’t.”

As of the final hour of the European Informal Council meeting in Dublin on Friday, the matter of who and how to select the chosen voice or voices to represent Europe was still being discussed.

One source said it could be that a subgroup is selected, and the member states would then nominate who attends the talks.

All was revealed at the closing press conference on Friday evening when António Costa, President of the European Council, announced that rather than choosing one person, a team would represent Europe in the talks.

Earlier today Putin said he only wanted one European voice to negotiate on behalf of the continent.

However, Costa said European leaders agreed “our European team for the negotiations on peace in Ukraine is the European Union institutions and the E5 of the coalition of the willing”.

The E5 [European Five] comprises the five major European military powers: France, Germany, the UK, Italy and Poland. While the European Commission and Council will also have representatives to put forward.

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Costa said: “Europe must speak with one clear and united voice in all discussions that shape the future of Ukraine and the security of our continent.”

And this is ultimately a team effort.

It is understood that who the actual representatives is not concluded, so it is unclear if it will be ministers or security advisers of the E5, as larger countries have both.

The Taoiseach wrapping up the European Informal Council meeting today in Dublin. Screenshot / Europa.eu Screenshot / Europa.eu / Europa.eu

Calling it a “sensible” outcome to put forward numerous people rather than one, the Taoiseach said the goal is to achieve a durable and just peace and a sustainable settlement for Ukraine.

Questioned by reporters why Europe has chosen a team rather than one person, Costa defended the decision, stating that it is “normal”.

He said Europe needs to “act as a team”, and pointed to how the US side is not represented alone by Trump, but by two special US envoys, Witkoff and Kushner.

“If you look at the Ukrainian delegation, I think it’s three or four people,” he said, adding that it is “essential to have a team and to speak with only one voice”.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pointedly said it is Europe that gets to decide, not Russia, on who should represent them.

“I think to be very clear, we decide on who represents us, and that’s what we’ve done today,” she said, adding “we have taken our decision”.