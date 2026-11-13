Good Morning

The 9 at 9 Microsoft services down after major outage, Dublin disruptions continue, and Zelenskyy and US envoys hold talks in Baldonnel.

10.02am, 13 Nov 2026
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LAST UPDATE | 2 hrs ago

GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Microsoft outage

1. Outlook and other Microsoft services are down for users around the world this morning, as the company works to resolve an outage that began late on Thursday.

Baldonnel talks

2. Following the EPC summit in Dublin city, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with US envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff in Baldonnel in West Dublin last night, and said there have been “real results” from the meeting.

Dublin disruptions

3. Much of the disruption caused by the European Political Community (EPC) Summit has passed, but some roads remain closed

PSNI officers dismissed

4. Two PSNI officers have been dismissed after they took numerous photos and videos of vulnerable people.

Russell Brand accusations

5. Russell Brand has been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by a further six women, according to a report.

Israel strikes Gaza hospital

6. Israeli fire killed 11 people in Gaza on Thursday, six of them in the bombing of Nasser hospital in south Gaza early in the day in the deadliest single strike since Israel’s elections last month. 

Public sector pay deal

7. Second-level teaching unions have expressed “serious concerns” over the public sector pay deal, claiming that they have been undercut on a mechanism that allows local negotiations on pay.

Cold weather

8. It’s another cold start this morning, with widespread frost and icy patches in places, and there’s more chilly weather on the way tonight.

U2 new album

9. Dolly Parton’s final recording, a duet with U2, has been released today as part of their new album Carnaval De Luz.

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