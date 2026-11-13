Here are the roads and public transport services still disrupted by EU events

MUCH OF THE disruption caused by the European Political Community (EPC) Summit has passed, but some roads remain closed.

Thursday’s event at the Convention Centre was the largest ever meeting of leaders Ireland has seen, with security measures to match.

An informal meeting of the EU Council is taking place today, Friday.

A security cordon remains around the Convention Centre, including barriers and no-parking restrictions. These will stay in place until this evening.

North Wall Quay between Guild Street and New Wapping Street also remains closed to traffic and pedestrians until this evening, with east-west traffic being diverted from approach roads.

Traffic and parking restrictions will continue to be implemented near hotels associated with events in the north and south city centre until later this morning.

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Luas Red Line services are running only between Tallaght/Saggart and Connolly.

There is no service between Connolly and The Point Luas Stops. However, as a Niall Horan concert is taking place at the 3Arena tonight, a restricted number of special Luas services will run after the gig.

Vehicles can access the venue along Seville Place/Sheriff Street Upper, East Wall Road and across Tom Clarke Toll Bridge at all times.

There will be no pedestrian access along North Wall Quay today and pedestrians accessing the 3Arena should use Amiens Street/Seville Place/Spencer Dock Bridge/Sheriff Street Upper/North Wall Avenue before and after the events.

The Red Line will reopen fully on Saturday.

The Green Line is running as normal.

You can check how diversions are affecting Dublin Bus routes here.

Meanwhile, all rail services are operating as normal. The public car park at Connolly Station will reopen at 6pm today.