It's another cold morning, and temperatures could drop below freezing again tonight

IT’S ANOTHER COLD start this morning, with widespread frost and icy patches in places, and there’s more chilly weather on the way tonight.

Met Éireann had forecast temperatures as low as -3C overnight. While the frost will gradually clear this morning, temperatures today will reach just 5C to 9C.

There will at least be some sunshine, with a mainly dry day ahead for most of the country.

Some showers will mainly affect the north and northwest, with a few reaching southern coastal areas later. It will then turn cloudier in the south and southwest towards evening.

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Tonight, temperatures could fall below freezing again, with lows of -1C to 4C forecast and frost developing in some areas.

There’s a brief rise in temperatures on Saturday, with highs of 8C to 12C, but the sunshine will be harder to come by.

Most areas will start dry before rain and drizzle push into the west and southwest during the afternoon, reaching the western half of the country by nightfall.

Rain will spread to all areas early on Saturday night, becoming patchier by morning.

Sunday will start dull and damp before sunny spells and scattered blustery showers arrive from the north.

The milder weather won’t last, though. Temperatures will fall to between -1C and 4C on Sunday night, bringing widespread frost and icy patches.