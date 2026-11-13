What do you make of Black Doves on Netflix so far?

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY AND Ben Whishaw are back as spies in the Netflix series Black Doves.

In our Best of the Box review of the second season of the glossy, high-octane show, we said:

Over just six episodes, Black Doves packs in a lot of action. To its credit, it avoids the second-screen temptation that other streaming series lean into. Glances, silent conversations and dialogue-free montages ensure that we have to keep our eyes on the screen lest we miss something crucial.

But have you been watching Black Doves, and if so, what do you think?

