Best of the Box

What do you make of Black Doves on Netflix so far?

Tell us in this week’s Best of the Box poll.
7.16am, 13 Nov 2026
1.1k

KEIRA KNIGHTLEY AND Ben Whishaw are back as spies in the Netflix series Black Doves.

In our Best of the Box review of the second season of the glossy, high-octane show, we said:

Over just six episodes, Black Doves packs in a lot of action. To its credit, it avoids the second-screen temptation that other streaming series lean into. Glances, silent conversations and dialogue-free montages ensure that we have to keep our eyes on the screen lest we miss something crucial.

But have you been watching Black Doves, and if so, what do you think?


Poll Results:

I haven't watched it yet (257)
I'm loving it (213)
I think it's good (200)
I'm not enjoying it (93)

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