Six more women accuse Russell Brand of sexual misconduct, report says

RUSSELL BRAND HAS been accused of sexual misconduct and predatory behaviour by a further six women, according to a report.

The comedian is accused of having sex with a woman without her consent and then apologising afterwards, a new investigation by The Times and The Sunday Times claimed.

The newspapers also alleged the comedian continued having sex with another woman after she asked him to stop because he was hurting her.

Brand, 51, was jailed this week after being found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others during his career.

The new allegations come as British Prime Minister Andy Burnham said the media industry needs to “look at itself” and “step forward” to protect women and girls following Brand’s rape conviction and allegations of sexual misconduct made against comedian David Walliams.

The Times reported that a woman, who said she had an on-off relationship with Brand in the late 2000s after a professional meeting at his London home, said the comedian continued having sex with her despite her saying “No, stop”.

After the alleged incident, the woman said Brand apologised to her in person and by text message.

Another woman who encountered Brand when she was queuing to meet him with a friend in 2007 aged 19 says she told him during sex “It’s painful”.

She alleged Brand would not stop, adding: “And then it gets worse and it’s really painful. And I say ‘stop’ and he doesn’t stop.”

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The woman claimed Brand said afterwards: “Tonight was consensual. Nobody did anything they didn’t want to do.”

Brand is also accused of misconduct by a fan, then in her late 20s, who met Brand after he performed at The Chapel venue in San Francisco, US, in 2013, who claimed he “manhandled” her and forced his hand down her trousers, adding: “I didn’t resist. I just sort of let it happen.”

Another woman, then in her mid-20s, said Brand approached her in 2005 at a music festival and told her: “Please I just need to have sex with you, I will pay you.”

According to the investigation, Brand is also accused of misconduct by a woman who was in her late 20s when she won a BBC 6 Music competition and was invited as a guest on his show in 2006.

After seeing each other sporadically for the next year, she claimed Brand told her to lick a toilet seat at his house and “got angry” when she refused, adding: “(He) seemed pissed off that I wouldn’t let him humiliate me.”

Another woman, who worked at a London venue Brand visited regularly in 2015, said a member of Brand’s staff told her there: “Russell wants you” and said “he’s in the disabled toilets”.

She said when she went in the lights were off and Brand claimed he wanted toilet paper, but grabbed her when she went to hand it to him.

The new allegations against Brand could not be reported until his trial ended to avoid prejudicing proceedings.

The newspapers reported that Brand’s lawyer said he would consider “injunctive relief” but did not send any response to the allegations despite an agreed deadline.

The Press Association has contacted Brand’s lawyer for comment.

Brand has previously denied wrongdoing and claimed all his relationships were consensual.