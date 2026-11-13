‘Powerful and ambitious’: Critics hail return to form for U2 with first full-length album since 2017

“IT’S STRONG STUFF.”

These aren’t the words of a music critic in response to U2′s first full-length album in nine years, but in fact the words of Bono when he announced that a new album was in the offing.

Bono made the album announcement in the same week that U2 marked its 50th anniversary.

“The song, that recording and this album we’ve made, we’ve caught it again. And it’s strong stuff,” Bono told The Irish Times podcast Drummer Seeks Musicians: The Making of U2 back in September.

He added that the possibility of finding “the perfect song or the perfect performance” remained the band’s “drug of choice”.

So have they captured that high with today’s release of Carnaval de Luz?

The reviews are in, and the critics say they have come very close.

Famous music magazine Rolling Stone has given the new album a 4.5 star review and enthused that the “rock legends return with a tightly focused album that stands as a counterargument to pop-culture doomsaying”.

Kory Grow writes that U2 have shown “they’re nowhere close to a finish line” with their new album, where each song is “tight and punchy, memorable and melodic”.

NME, meanwhile, is a bit more restrained in its praise, with its three-star review.

Joe Goggins writes that U2 “sound more playful than preachy for the first time in a long time”, though he adds that “Bono is still Bono” and the “penchant for lyrical grandiosity” remains.

Closer to home, Ed Power in the Irish Times gives a glowing four-star review.

Advertisement

Power said he was surprised to find that U2 “still have something to say”.

“Actually,” he writes, “they have a lot to say across an LP that is easily their best since How to Dismantle an Atomic Bomb”.

He said the new album “effectively obliterates their many missteps since then”, such as the time their album Songs of Innocence was preloaded onto Apple devices in 2014.

“After all they’ve been through, U2 have found their way back to musical relevance,” said Power.

Alan Corr for RTÉ meanwhile offers a four-star review, noting that “it sounds like U2 aren’t willing to sign off on their legacy just yet – they want to keep the show on the road”.

Elsewhere, Hot Press‘s Will Russell gave the album a 9/10 rating and proclaimed that “U2 are back – with a vengeance”.

Moving across the water again, The Guardian says U2 are “ready to take on the world again” and give the new album a four-star review.

David Simpson hails the music as “impassioned and rejuvenated” and writes that Carnaval de Luz is “some of the band’s best work in more than 30 years”.

The Telegraph is also full of praise, also giving the album a four-star review.

Further afield, USA Today describes the album as an example of U2 again defying expectations and concludes that “no one lands artful delivery like the swaggering” Bono.

Meanwhile, the new album finishes with Torn, a duet with the late country star Dolly Parton.

Bono said he felt “blessed” to have been able to work with Dolly.

The Guardian’s review says of this final performance: “The country legend uses her last ever vocal performance to send a powerful message to the divided world she was about to leave behind: ‘Nothing hurts a mother more / Than a family at war.’”