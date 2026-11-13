The (actual) K-Pop Demon Hunters show is coming to Dublin next year

IT’S OFFICIAL. THE K-Pop Demon Hunters show will be coming to the 3Arena next October after this year’s Aiken-promoted tribute debacle.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Golden World Tour – not to be confused with the K-pop Forever! Tribute concert that happened earlier this year – will be touring around the globe, reaching Europe from September. Two shows are scheduled for Dublin on 9 October 2027.

The K-pop Forever! Tribute concert raised a few eyebrows in February after families attending the show at Belfast’s SSE Arena were met with more than they had signed up for.

Disgruntled parents took to RTÉ Radio 1′s Liveline, complaining that promoter Aiken had promised a “party for all ages”, while in fact there was “sexualised dancing”, “cursing” and “grinding”.

Others took to social media to complain that the show was inappropriate for children, despite being marketed at them. They had expected a performance more closely related to Netflix’s hit kids’ movie KPop Demon Hunters; rather, they were faced with a tribute to “the full K-pop genre”, which included performers who were, as parents described, “half naked”.

Next year’s show, however, will be “a next-generation K-pop concert experience unlike anything fans have seen, heard, or felt before”.

Advertisement

The show will feature live-action stunts and performers, music and choreography, and other special performances.

Netflix’s K-Pop Demon Hunters became Netflix’s most popular film after its release in June last year, with over 670 million views and 63 consecutive weeks on Netflix’s Global Top 10.

It also won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards, Critics’ Choice Awards, Golden Globes, and its breakout song “Golden” became the first K-pop track to win both an Oscar and a Grammy.

The tour will visit nearly 50 cities with more than 150 performances across 2027 and 2028.

Ticket prices are not yet known. Presale begins at 10am on Thursday 19 November, which requires registering here.

General tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday 20 November.