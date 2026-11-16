Hear Me Out is a weekly series where Journal Media staffers give their hottest, coldest and, where appropriate, temperature-bending takes on what we’re all discussing at the water cooler this week.

If you’ve got a spat that needs settling, or you need the input of The Journal’s extended family of agony aunts, uncles, cousins, etc. then be sure to email tips@thejournal.ie with the subject line Hear Me Out, and give us a take that you think the world needs to hear.

TO PARAPHRASE THE great Alanis Morissette: isn’t it iron-ing, don’t you think?

As Irish people, many of us will have had the experience of being in a rush to leave the house only for our mother to spot us, notice some creases on our clothes that are barely visible to the naked eye, and insist that the ironing board be the fetched from whatever dark abode where it lives.

These days, it seems as though attitudes towards perfectly starched and straightened fabric has loosened (pun not intended, if it even is a pun).

This week, The Journal was champing at the bit to make their feelings about ironing known. Read until the end for an ingenious tip for anyone who doesn’t count themselves amongst the ironing community.

Tara:

I hate ironing with a burning passion, but now that I think about it properly, that’s mainly because getting the ironing board and iron out is a pain. Ironing tends to pile up in winter because we’d use the drier a bit more, and it makes clothes horrendously crumpled to the point where even I can’t get away with it.

I’m quite sure I’m just not ironing correctly either, but god help whoever tries to correct me mid rage-iron. I also truly do not care if someone else’s clothes are wrinkled and almost respect them more for going against the ironing grain.

Mairead:

I do not iron unless it’s a special occasion and my outfit is severely wrinkled. I know wrinkled clothes look bad, but I refuse to iron. I would rather look shabby and, like Tara, I respect people who dgaf. My aversion to ironing is for a few reasons: laziness, renting and feminism.

I think because I’m renting I was never going to invest in a big ironing board and iron that I’d have to transport every time I moved. I also wouldn’t spend the money on something I don’t use every day.

Also, is it just me who sees ironing as like the ultimate trad wife activity? Like, I get ‘the ick’ for myself when I’m ironing. I’m terrified I’ll wake up one day and find myself having to iron a man’s underwear. I think I’m weaponising incompetence but in a feminist way? I’m being serious.

Carl:

I’ll add my two cents for once and say that I basically never iron, but it does make me self-conscious. I would say I never iron because, first and foremost, my clothes don’t seem to be especially creased when they dry, and secondly, because I rarely have to dress formally. I’m sure if I had to dress formally more often then I would iron more. However, sometimes, when a t-shirt of mine is especially creased, I will usually choose not to wear it out rather than iron it, because I have no habit of ironing.

All in all, I think I probably should get into the habit of ironing. Or at least get one of those handheld steamer things that people seem to rave about. I actually feel a lot of shame about this, but then, I feel a lot of shame about everything.

Lauren:

I am an aspirational ironer. I don’t do it for every load of washing but in an ideal world where I had the time, I would like to, and I do it for odd bits as the need arises. Less so recently as our iron has started to sometimes spit out bits of black… metal(?) that create stains, so it’s become a bit counterproductive.

If I’m going on holiday, I’ll generally iron everything before I pack, but it always ends in heartbreak because they get creased in the suitcase anyway. I love buying something that you can tell in the shop will look good without needing an iron, and conversely, have started to avoid buying things that looked creased in the shop, because if it’s already creased at that point, it’s always going to look creased/always need an iron, and I’ll just end up not wearing it in this era of my iron breaking down.

Andrew

It’s rare that a celebrity reveals their lifestyle and I think: finally, something achievable.

As a teenager, I managed to burn through an ironing board by leaving the iron sitting on it after I’d finished the job I’d been asked to do (I did also manage to cover it up by purchasing a new cover for it). I think that should have been the end of my experimenting with ironing. Based on that one experience, it’s obviously a destructive and dangerous activity that shouldn’t be widely encouraged.

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I do iron when needs must, but the occasion has to justify it. Weddings, obviously. Otherwise, you’ll have to accept the clothes as they are. If you can see the creases in my shirt, you’re standing too close anyway.

Sinead

I, somehow, as a non-ironer want to stand up for the Ironing Community.

I covet the lifestyles of those with crisp shirts and beautifully centre-creased pants hanging in a curated wardrobe. I admire their perfect nails, the skincare routines and the meal prep. They iron their bedclothes and that’s why their rooms are hotel-like. They don’t have a chair for ‘clothes that aren’t wardrobe clean anymore but they need another wear before they get washed’. What bliss this must all be. Imagine feeling that put together and organised all the time? The buzz.

But, at the end of the day, I also know I like last-minute plans, competitive hobbies, glasses of wine, Netflix binges and watching any sport that the telly or the internet puts in front of my face way too much to ever be this person.

Although, an unnamed family member has perfected the art of the combined Netflix-and-iron which could help us find some kind of Medium Place.

Christine

Ironing is stupid and a waste of our wild and precious lives. I just use the dryer for everything and it tumbles out the creases, but apparently this is like admitting to a crime in this country.

Susan

I like an ironed collar on my shirts; I feel like I don’t have the kind of face that can override a chaotic collar right next to it.

Most other things I never bother ironing except for special occasions; the children’s clothes have never been touched by dry heat, and my husband knows how to groom himself if needs be. It’s really not that hard.

Shane

Presumably, back in the days before modern detergents, ironing killed any remaining lice and ticks and germs on fabrics. Neatly ironed clothes used to signal cleanliness, in part because ironing once had a hygiene function. But not anymore. It’s useless, but people will comment on its absence. Like a bellybutton.

Susan

Shane, I feel like one of your former lives contracted the bubonic plague from a tick travelling in a seam.

Cliodhna:

Also making my gripes debut to join the anti-ironing gang. Some of my favourite shirts rarely see the light of day because I simply can’t and won’t be bothered ironing them.

That said, on the rare (and it really is rare) occasion I get the iron, ironing board and pile of clothes out, I kind of enter a flow state and feel like I could iron everything in the house and beyond. Not bedsheets though because that’s way too far. And then the ironing supplies disappear again and I start to avoid the whole process for as long as possible.

Valerie:

Ironing is a warm person problem. I am a cold person living in a cold country, so I wear a wool jumper all the time from late August through to at least the end of May, making whether my shirts and t-shirts are ironed irrelevant.

Men tend to be warmer than women, so ironing/fretting about not ironing is kind of a men’s problem? For this, I respect ironing. No harm in men having more stuff to worry about that women don’t need to be bothered with.

However, I do have a non-ironing hack to share with the ironing fraternity. Your washing machine will have something called a “shirts wash” or similar setting. Wash your shirts and t-shirts on that setting. I think it spins them less or something. Take them straight out when it is finished and hang them on hangers. When dry they will look almost ironed. Not like freshly pressed, but not crinkled either. You’re welcome.

Now that you’ve had your brain un-wrinkled, how do you feel about ironing?

