IT’S OFFICIAL, JAMES Bond has a new face and it’s Robert Pattinson.

Though many would still know him as the sparkly vampire Edward Cullen from the Twilight movies, more recently he’s waded into prestige cinema.

This year alone, Pattinson has had major roles in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, Dune Part 3, A24′s The Drama and Primetime.

Identity Confirmed https://t.co/FCU5A9c1wk — James Bond (@007) November 16, 2026

In recent years he’s been in Mickey 17 and Marty Supreme, and he’s also set to reprise his role as Matt Reeves’ Batman in 2028.

He’s clearly one of the most booked and busy actors out there, but according to reports in the last few months, he beat out a rake of other actors for the Bond gig.

Though Pattinson had been mentioned as a contender, reports emerged last month that the casting team had narrowed down the pool to four actors, Pattinson not being one of them.

Alamy Alamy

The rumoured final three were British actors Jack Lowden (Slow Horses), Josh O’Connor (Challengers, The Crown), Callum Turner (The Capture, Eternity), and Australian Jacob Elordi (Saltburn, Wuthering Heights).

Over the last week, Pattinson’s name re-entered the conversation alongside Nicholas Hoult (Nosferatu, Skins).

Other names mentioned since casting began in May were Aaron Taylor-Johnson (28 Years Later, Bullet Train), Theo James (Divergent), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Jack O’Connell (Skins, Sinners), and even pop star Harry Styles.

Though these and more names have been mentioned, it’s impossible to know for sure how close any of them came to booking the job (or indeed if they auditioned at all).

Jack Lowden already plays a spy in Slow Horses Alamy Alamy

Last year it was announced that Amazon MGM studios was to take creative control of the James Bond franchise, which had until then been controlled by the Broccoli family since the first Bond movie in 1962.

Pattinson is the first Bond since the takeover and the seventh overall, taking the mantle from Daniel Craig, who played the spy for over 20 years.

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Critics and fans have been reacting to his casting this afternoon. Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian was straight in, calling Pattinson “an exquisite choice” for Bond and saying his “cool sensual menace” will bring a lot to the role.

Bradshaw said this is an “exciting bit of (long-delayed) casting”.

The chief executive of the British Film Institute also weighed in. Ben Roberts told BBC News Pattinson is “a different kind of choice” for Bond, but he has a “timeless spirit”.

Like many others today, Roberts picked up on Pattinson’s slightly unconventional look for a Bond: “He has depths, he has the look of a haunted man, which I think plays very well into the James Bond persona.”

His look isn’t the only thing that makes this Bond different. The simple reveal of Pattinson’s casting in a post on social media is a world away from Craig’s reveal.

When Craig was cast, it was announced by him arriving at a press conference on a speed boat on the River Thames.

People’s strong feelings about who should play Bond were encapsulated after this announcement as Craig, who was relatively unknown, sparked outrage not for his past work, but for being blonde.

Pattinson now follows in the footsteps of Craig, Pierce Brosnan, Timothy Dalton, Roger Moore, George Lazenby, and Sean Connery.

Variety magazine’s Guy Lodge said the studio is heading into “unprecedented territory” because Pattinson is already a global star, and most of the above names were lesser known when they took up the role.

Lodge is less enthusiastic about the news. He said Pattinson “brings associative celebrity baggage that Bond has never had to contend with before” and the choice feels “a little too neat, too convenient, even a bit too risk-averse”.

Lodge said he is a “reliably terrific actor” but might be “a little too good for the part” and Bond may not be the best role to show Pattinson’s “most compelling eccentricities as an actor”.

For this first Bond outing, for both actor and studio, it seems that Pattinson’s ability to put bums in cinema seats has been a factor in the choice.

Pattinson starred in The Odyssey, which became one of the biggest films of the year Alamy Alamy

Like Lodge’s assessment, most of the negative coverage out there of this news is less about Pattinson as an actor and more about how picking him was a ‘safe bet’.

But most critics seem excited for the eccentricity Pattinson could bring to the role. The Times’ Kevin Maher said he “can’t wait” to see what he does.

According to Maher Pattinson’s body of work “points to anything other than a typecast hero” and his blockbuster star status likely helped seal the deal for Amazon executives and could bring something new to the spy who’s been on screens over 60 years.