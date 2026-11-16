When we think of the top moments of Irish sporting history, each story carries its own visual reminders of the drama on the day. Whether it’s Ronnie Delany’s running shoes, a turnstile from Lansdowne Road or Rachael Blackmore’s saddle, these objects serve as markers in time, reminding us of the glory and pride that form part of Ireland’s love of sport.

In her book, ‘Irish Sport in 100 Objects’, historian Siobhán Doyle has travelled the length and breadth of Ireland in search of those objects that carry extraordinary sporting stories. Her book is nominated for Best Irish-Published Book, a category sponsored by The Journal in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

WHEN ALL SORTS won the 1916 Irish Grand National, it was significant for several reasons. 25,000 spectators at Fairyhouse racecourse watched jockey John Lynn win as his brother Willie came fourth in the biggest race in the Irish National Hunt calendar.

The 1916 Irish Grand National took place on Monday 24 April – a day that would never be forgotten in Irish history. It was the day that the 1916 Rising began.

One racegoer making their journey to Fairyhouse recalled seeing several tram cars full up with the Irish Volunteers carrying rifles and heading towards Dublin city. Rumours of fighting in the city soon reached the racecourse, which caused commotion in the grandstand and the enclosures.

When news of the fighting was confirmed, British soldiers took control of every mode of transport at the racecourse and shut down the railways, leaving those in attendance stranded. Even the winning horse had to be walked home to Westmeath by his handlers – a distance of more than 100km.

Packie Bonner’s Jersey. @irishsoccershirts @irishsoccershirts

A seemingly ordinary race card from yet another Grand National, but it merits inclusion in Irish Sport in 100 Objects because when we peel back the layers, we uncover many different stories which we can tell through one ordinary object. And therein lies the purpose of my work: to show the significance of objects in how we understand and retell our sporting past.

Objects telling the story

Many of the objects included in the collection of 100 are expected such as trophies, medals and jerseys. But my main aim was to go beyond the obvious, to travel around the country and ensure that many different sports are represented from motor racing to badminton to Taekwondo.

I am often asked what the most unexpected object in the book is. There are a few surprises such as Deirdre Gogarty’s handmade punchbag and a bobsleigh from the first time Ireland was represented at the Winter Olympics.

But most unexpected for me is that a lacrosse jersey made onto the front cover. Lacrosse isn’t a sport that I’m familiar with – I’ve never been to a match or even watched one on TV. But the book isn’t about what sports I like the most.

Advertisement

Garda Riot Helmet. National Museum of Ireland National Museum of Ireland

It’s about memorabilia kept by sports people because it’s a reminder of the greatest achievement in their career, letters written that have changed the course of sport and historical objects that have survived for centuries. It was impossible for me to write the book without evoking my own stand-out sporting memories.

Seeing the Tour de France whizz past me on the streets of New Ross in 1998; ringing in sick to my weekend job in the local Super Valu so I could watch Sonia O’Sullivan race in the 5,000m at the 2002 European Athletics Championships; sitting alone in the Boardroom in work watching the Irish women’s football team play in their first ever World Cup match in 2023. My hope is that the book evokes sports memories for readers as well.

Irish Sport in 100 Objects. Merrion Press Merrion Press

Not all the 100 objects are in museums behind glass cases. Many of them will be in people’s homes such as an action figure of WWE wrestler Becky Lynch or a bottle of McDaid’s Football Special.

An object that many readers may be familiar with is the mascot from the 2003 Special Olympics World Games. It was the biggest sporting or cultural event ever to take place in Ireland.

Special Olympics World Games 2003 opening ceremony in Croke Park in Dublin. Rolling News Rolling News

The organisers wanted to develop a collectible piece of memorabilia that had an ‘easily identifiable Irish connection.’ The Bear Factory produced the ‘best friend’ of the Special Olympics in the form of Setanta the cuddly wolfhound.

While Ireland basked in being the host nation, putting on spectacular opening and closing ceremonies in Croke Park and showing off exceptional hospitality, it was the legislative changes and increased funding for people with disabilities that happened afterwards that are the Games’ greatest legacy.

A moment in time

And then there are the objects that have traces of use that only add to their appeal as fascinating sports objects. The mud splattered on John Tracey’s singlet when he won the World Cross Country Championship at Greenpark Racecourse in Limerick in 1979.

The rust on a turnstile from Landsdowne Road dating back to the 1880s. The elbow pads sewn onto Packie Bonner’s jersey from the penalty shoot out against Romania at the 1990 World Cup. For many readers, these details go unnoticed. But to me, they rise in symbolic, emotional and they rise in symbolic and emotional.

Packie Bonner’s Jersey, from the back. @irishsoccershirts @irishsoccershirts

As a historian, I deal in fragments. It’s my job to bring those fragments from the past all together in the hope of forming a story that is viable, interesting and entertaining. Irish Sport in 100 Objects is my attempt to stitch together a small patch in the rich tapestry that is Irish sport.