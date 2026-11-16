Government announces new office to oversee testing of self-driving vehicles

A NEW GOVERNMENT office to oversee the testing of self-driving vehicles in Ireland is to be established.

It was announced earlier this year that a national strategy was being developed by the government to allow the vehicles to be used on Irish roads.

Announcing plans to set up the new multi-agency office today, Seán Canney, minister of state with responsibility for road transport, said it will “support the development and delivery” of self-driving vehicles testing.

Canney said the office will “provide a coordinated framework to support Ireland’s ambitions in connected and automated mobility”.

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“The office is the next step to help bring together stakeholders across government agencies, industry and academia to support the development of testbed opportunities,” he said.

The minister highlighted that Ireland has been working on legislative initiatives to support the testing of self-driving cars.

It was recently reported that the government is in talks with Tesla about allowing self-driving cars on Irish roads – part of the company’s efforts to roll out its high-tech vehicles to the European market.

In October, the electric car company was recruiting for a Dublin-based driver to help develop its self-driving vehicles. It was advertising for an “AI Vehicle Operator, Self-Driving” to collect driving data and help improve its systems.

The job advertisement said the successful applicant will help generate “critical real-world data that trains and validates Full Self-Driving systems”.