Aer Lingus cabin crew have taken to wearing union lanyards and management aren’t happy

AER LINGUS IS trying to ban its staff from wearing their trade union lanyards at work.

Members of the Fórsa union, the union representing both cabin crew and pilots, have taken to wearing the lanyards as a protest over what they describe as a “lack of progress” in talks with the airline’s management over pay and potential restructuring at the company.

In response, Fórsa has threatened to call a vote for industrial action, “up to and including a full withdrawal of labour”, according to a letter sent to union members and seen by The Journal.

The row comes ahead of the busy Christmas travel season and coincides with Aer Lingus enacting plans to cut some 500 jobs across its operations.

In correspondence to its members, seen by The Journal, the union accused Aer Lingus of having behaved in a “completely inappropriate” way, claiming that management had “pressured” staff late last week to remove their lanyards.

Aer Lingus flight attendants have started wearing their Fórsa lanyards as a protest over talks on pay and conditions. Fórsa Fórsa

Fórsa organiser Nicola Coleman said Fórsa was “aware that management set out to pressure” its members last Friday over wearing the union lanyard, but that this was “resisted” by cabin crew.

“We believe that cabin crew union members have a right to wear their union lanyard, as other trade union members in Aer Lingus do,” Coleman told staff.

While the talks over restructuring and pay are taking place, Fórsa has also highlighted to staff recent financial reports showing that the company’s results for quarter three showed a healthier than expected profit margin of 17.5%.

‘Confusion’ for customers

For staff who won’t comply with the instructions to remove the union lanyard, Aer Lingus has indicated there may be some form of disciplinary action taken.

In an email to staff, seen by The Journal, Aer Lingus told staff that the lanyards could result in “confusion” for customers as it deviates from the “consistency” of its easily recognisable green uniform.

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A further claim by Aer Lingus that the lanyard poses a “safety” risk has been disputed by Fórsa, which said its lanyards have a ‘breakaway mechanism’ to help easily remove them.

Calling its uniform policy ‘The Green Thread’, Aer Lingus said that as cabin crew are customer-facing staff, there is “the requirement to maintain Aer Lingus branding and to wear the uniform as prescribed”.

In the email, sent by a senior manager of Aer Lingus inflight operations, cabin crew were told to that only the “company-issued Aer Lingus breakaway lanyard may be worn with the uniform”, while any lanyards not issued by Aer Lingus are not permitted.

“Any non-adherence to a request to comply with this requirement may result in further consideration under applicable company policy,” the manager added.

Fórsa letter to union members

In Fórsa’s letter sent to its union members, Fórsa division organiser Coleman commended cabin crew for their protest, saying that an “overwhelming majority of members” have been wearing the lanyards.

“The action of wearing your Fórsa lanyard is to ensure that our members’ collective voice and strength of feeling is expressed in relation to the lack of progress on key issues,” Coleman said.

She added that “any threat of disciplinary action” or “penalisation or intimidation” of any Fórsa Cabin Crew member for wearing their lanyard will see the union mount industrial action.

“Should management consider any further escalation Fórsa reserves the right to use all avenues available, including balloting all eligible Aer Lingus cabin crew members for industrial action, up to and including a full withdrawal of labour,” Coleman said.

This position was voted for “unanimously” by the Aer Lingus cabin crew executive branch last Friday, Coleman continued.

While the talks over pay and conditions continue, Coleman urged all union members to “remain calm, respectful, and professional in all

interactions” with management and colleagues.

“Keep wearing your lanyard and maintain your unity and your strength,” she concluded.

When contacted for comment, Aer Lingus said it has established uniform standards and these are in place to ensure cabin crew are “clearly and consistently identifiable to customers, for security purposes and to maintain appropriate safety standards.”