THE NUMBER OF people recorded as homeless in emergency accommodation in Ireland breached the 18,000 mark in figures published on Friday night, marking the latest grim milestone in the country’s housing crisis.

Only earlier this year, the rising numbers seemed to have plateaued, as they had effectively risen by just 10 people between March and July. However, the figures then rose sharply by half a thousand in the two months published since.

What’s behind the rise?

Homeless charities are careful about attributing the potential causes behind this sudden rise, as they point to how numbers have been rising steadily since the pandemic.

There were 8,132 people homeless in July 2021, meaning we’ve seen nearly 10,000 more people without a home in the years since.

However, they believe the major changes to the private rental sector earlier this year have to be a significant factor.

Those changes by Housing Minister James Browne have sought to trade off increased protections for tenants by giving them rolling six-year contracts, while also making the rental sector more attractive to investors by loosening up how rents can be reset by landlords.

Housing Minister James Browne RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

Chief executive of housing charity Threshold Anne-Marie O’Reilly said a common theme for the past three years has been evictions in the private rental sector.

“Almost half come to us either because they have a notice to quit in their hand or their landlord has suggested they might be ending the tenancy,” O’Reilly told The Journal.

Data for the first quarter of this year – as the government’s rental changes were introduced in March – shows that the majority of evictions were due to landlords seeking to sell the property.

More than 4,259 such papers issued, accounting for 60% of the total number of notices.

O’Reilly credited the government’s changes as having strengthened tenants’ rights by potentially giving them six years in a property, but she said this had been “undermined” by allowing landlords to reset market rent by up to several hundred euros.

According to Residential Tenancies Board data, monthly rents in new tenancies in Dublin were north of €2,300 earlier this year, while rents in Galway, Cork and Limerick all circled €1,900-2,000.

“If you can’t afford to pay the rent, that bit of paper doesn’t mean anything,” O’Reilly said.

She believes it may have “accelerated” the decisions of landlords to end their tenants’ contracts, but also cautioned that the real result of the changes may not have been seen yet.

Mike Allen, director of Advocacy with Focus Ireland, agreed with O’Reilly’s view about the rental changes, as the rising rents are making it harder for people to get out of homelessness and acquire something approaching stable accommodation.

Allen told The Journal:

There’s a degree of security about the accommodation since the changes, thanks to the six-year rule. But it also resulted in rents going up, so as it becomes attractive it also becomes unattainable.

It has continued a trend that Allen said has been present since the winding down of the pandemic and the scrapping of a ban on no-fault evictions.

He pointed to how there has been a “huge increase” in social housing, with more than 9,000 homes delivered last year, but that the “number of people exiting homelessness to social housing hasn’t increased in line with that”.

“It’s increased but not enough to compensate for the loss to the private sector,” Allen said.

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Among the other problems, according to Allen, is how the government “gutted funding” for the Tenant in Situ scheme, which previously allowed local councils to buy properties where an eviction was threatened.

As for why housing numbers may have flatlined earlier this year, giving a brief respite, Allen believes this unusual steadying followed by a sudden rise may be due to how new emergency accommodation comes on stream for the wider sector.

“It’s speculation, but we see the figures sometimes take a leap upwards after local authorities commission new batches of beds,” Allen explained.

Mike Allen from Focus Ireland believes how social housing is allocated is one of the key ways to bringing homeless numbers down. Photographer / Photocall Ireland Photographer / Photocall Ireland / Photocall Ireland

If this is even partly the case, then it may also indicate how Ireland collates its homeless data may be a problem.

While those figures for homeless in Ireland, Allen said, “probably the most reliable and thorough you’ll get anywhere”, they also suffer from being “extremely narrow”.

“They’re taken on a given night but it doesn’t tell you how many are sofa surfing or on the absolute margin of homelessness, and just need a push to fall over the edge,” Allen said.

Minister’s response

Asked about the rise in homelessness on Monday, Minister James Browne told reporters that the “the nature of homelessness is changing”, as he argued that in the likes of Dublin the nature of “those who are becoming homeless as increasingly are non-citizens”.

This group of people, said Browne, are “entitled to housing, and that’s part of my challenge as to how we address that housing challenge for those people, as they many of them leave direct provision centres and come in to emergency accommodation in Dublin”.

Figures for September show that 50% of adults were Irish, 31.4% were from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) and the remaining 18.6% were from the UK and EEA.

Some recent government data, however, does indicate a fall in asylum applications for Ireland.

Focus Ireland director Allen, who was speaking generally, said asylum seekers and other migrants often end up “invisible” in homeless figures, partly due to longstanding disputes among local councils who argue they are not responsible for their housing. Often non-EEA people are only captured in rough sleeper counts, which are conducted twice a year.

Presentations from institutions such as Ipas centres, prisons and care settings continued to rise, both Allen and O’Reilly said.

What’s the solution?

Focus Ireland believes the allocation of social housing has to be changed with a focus placed on housing people currently in emergency accommodation.

Currently, social housing waiting lists are decided by how long someone has spent waiting, but Allen insisted that this needs to be changed.

According to the Child and Family Homelessness Action plan, released last week amid Ireland’s welcoming of European political leaders, the government is undertaking a review to examine “strengthening the focus of allocations to families in emergency accommodation”, which Allen said is a step in the right direction, if it comes to pass.

“It will be a hugely problematic issue politically because there is a belief among politicians that if you prioritise homeless households then people will deliberately become homeless, but there is no evidence whatsoever for that actually being the case,” he added.

O’Reilly, from Threshold, said the organisation would like to see the market reset rules scrapped in favour of a return to tighter control over how rents are raised.

Such a move is unlikely for now, given we’re only a few months into the new regime, but O’Reilly said she feared the system “incentivises an unscrupulous landlord to engage in a constructive eviction”, or by potentially preventing tenants from replacing flatmates in their house.

She warned that the numbers may yet rise further still, as the Department of Housing’s homeless figures may not have yet caught up on the end period of many of the eviction notices that were handed out at the start of this year.

More than 5,000 were received by tenants in February and March combined, but tenants may have had most of the rest of the year to vacate.

Asked whether we could see the figures hit the grim landmark of 20,000 homeless people, different housing sector sources were reluctant to answer whether that could happen.

For Allen, he said he feared that “if you look at it that way, then you could end up normalising the increase”, before adding that if the government doesn’t get a handle on the situation then the number will creep up that way”.