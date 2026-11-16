NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

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INTERNATIONAL

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#007 Robert Pattinson has been confirmed as the new James Bond, beating out a number of other actors.

#GRAMMYS 2027 British singer Raye leads this year’s Grammys pack with 11 nominations for her album This Music May Contain Hope.

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#MASSACHUSETTS Lindsay Clancy, who is accused of killing her three children, is to face a retrial next year.

#RUSSELL BRAND A message from disgraced comedian Russell Brand on social media after he was jailed for rape and sexual assault was “appalling” and being probed, a spokesperson for the UK prime minister has said.

#SILCON VALLEY Elon Musk and an Uber co-founder are among more than 158,000 signatories of an open letter calling for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia chief.

#HELEN HAINES An Australian MP said she was “full of gratitude” on Monday as she was discharged from hospital following an alleged attack in October that resulted in her losing both legs.

PARTING SHOT

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Foo Fighters announced they will play Dublin’s Croke Park next September as part of their Take Cover tour.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band will take to the stadium on 18 September 2027, with tickets going on general sale this Friday, 20 November at 10am.