The band last played in Dublin in February. Alamy Stock Photo
Croke Park

Foo Fighters announce Croke Park gig for September next year

The band will play at Croker on 18 September, with tickets going on sale this Friday.
10.00am, 16 Nov 2026
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FOO FIGHTERS WILL play Dublin’s Croke Park next September as part of their Take Cover tour.

The Dave Grohl-fronted band will take to the stadium on 18 September 2027, with tickets going on general sale this Friday, 20 November at 10am.

The Dublin gig will close the newly announced European and UK run, which begins in Reykjavík on 9 June and includes two nights at Wembley Stadium in London.

Support acts across the tour include The Hives, St Vincent, Garbage, Iggy Pop, Queens of the Stone Age and Irish band Florence Road, although the announcement supplied does not confirm who will join Foo Fighters at Croke Park.

The band join Harry Styles on the stadium’s concert calendar for next year.

Styles is scheduled to play three nights on 18, 20 and 21 August.

Croke Park hosted The Weeknd for two concerts and Bon Jovi for one this year.

Foo Fighters recently completed the North American leg of the Take Cover tour and are currently playing dates in Australia and New Zealand.

The band last played in Ireland on 23 February this year, with a surprise gig at Dublin’s Academy, a day after performing at St James’ Church in Dingle for Other Voices.

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