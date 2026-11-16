A HOMELESS MAN who allegedly brandished a “realistic” imitation firearm on a bus has told a court that he wanted to get arrested as he had nowhere to sleep.

Gerard Thompson, of no fixed abode but who is a native of Belfast, told a sitting of Fermoy District Court in Co Cork that he “needed somewhere to sleep for the night, instead of the streets, so I thought I’ll get myself arrested.”

The 34-year-old was charged with two offences. He is charged that on 14 November at the M8 Motorway, Mondaniel, Rathcormac, Co Cork that he did have in his possession a realistic imitation firearm. The alleged offence is contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, 1990.

Mr Thompson is also charged with having a knife which had or a blade which was sharply pointed. The alleged offence is contrary to the same act.

Detective Garda William Hosford gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He said that Thompson replied “no” when both charges were put to him under caution.

The court heard that Mr Thompson was a passenger on a Citylink bus from Dublin Airport to Cork in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Dt Garda Hosford said that Thompson brandished an imitation gun and implied it was real. He said that the bus driver was in fear as Thompson said that he would only stop for the military.

“He wanted to be arrested by the military not gardaí.”

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke said that the incident, which occurred at 3am on Saturday morning, “appears to have been a cry for help”.

He stated that as the bus pulled in to Fermoy his client asked the driver to bring him to Cork and to call the guards. The bus was already due to stop in Cork city. 17 passengers were on board the bus at the time.

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Gardaí objected to bail citing the gravity of the alleged offences. Det Garda Hosford said that Thompson wanted to be called Michael Collins in his garda interview. He also told gardaí that he was a user of cocaine and Valium.

Garda Hosford stated that Thompson was likely to engage in criminal behaviour if bail was granted in the case.

He indicated that the accused had allegedly implied to the passengers and driver that the gun was real.

He said that when Hosford was arrested a 21-centimetre kitchen knife was found in one of his socks.

He added that there was “strong evidence” in the case. Statements have been taken from the driver and passengers. CCTV footage has also been harvested.

Mr Thompson said in evidence that he travelled up and down from Belfast to Cork to meet his “mates” who were “homeless too.”

Inspector Tony O’Sullivan asked if he could guarantee that he wouldn’t commit further offences if he was granted bail in the case. He replied that he was “unlikely” to commit further offences.

“I’ll be honest it was a wee spur-of-the-moment (thing).”

Mr Thompson vowed to stay out of trouble. He readily accepted that passengers on the bus might have thought the gun was real.

He also vowed to abide by any and all bail conditions set down by the court.

“I’ll come back down (for court appearances). I’m not scared of the court or anything.”

Judge Colm Roberts refused to grant bail in the case. He remanded Mr Thompson in custody to appear before Fermoy District Court again on Tuesday by video link.