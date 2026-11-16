POULTRY KEEPERS WILL soon be subject to new biosecurity regulations to prevent the spread of bird flu.

The measures will come into effect on Wednesday. The introduction of a compulsory poultry housing order is also being considered.

They are designed to prevent the spread of bird flu (Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza or HPAI) and aimed at those who keep poultry and other captive birds.

“Although we have seen very few cases of avian influenza in wild birds in Ireland this year, the outbreaks we are now seeing in Great Britain show that the virus is circulating close to home,” Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Martin Heydon, said.

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“The risk to Irish poultry and captive bird flocks increases substantially as winter approaches, due to the seasonal migration of wild birds to Ireland.”

“I am introducing these regulations now, because prevention is our best defence.”

The Department is asking all flock owners, regardless of flock size, to remain vigilant for signs of disease and to implement the biosecurity measures.

People should also report any suspicion of disease to their local Department Regional Veterinary Office or, if outside business hours, to contact the National Disease Emergency Hotline on 01 492 8026.

Members of the public are also reminded not to handle sick or dead wild birds. Any dead wild birds should be reported to the Department using the Avian Influenza Wild Bird reporting App (AvianCheck).

Further information is available at gov.ie/birdflu.