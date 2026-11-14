MICROSOFT SERVICES INCLUDING Outlook email, Teams and Copilot were down yesterday after a global outage that began late on Thursday.

The company subsequently confirmed that it was a technical issue, ruling out a cyberattack or the involvement of AI agents.

The outage affected millions of people across the world, as well as key services such as police, government departments, hospitals, banks, and schools.

So, today we’re asking: Were you affected by the disruption to Microsoft services?

