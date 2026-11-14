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The Daily Poll

Were you affected by the disruption to Microsoft services?

Microsoft confirmed that it was a technical issue, ruling out a cyberattack or the involvement of AI agents.
11.55am, 14 Nov 2026
2

MICROSOFT SERVICES INCLUDING Outlook email, Teams and Copilot were down yesterday after a global outage that began late on Thursday.

The company subsequently confirmed that it was a technical issue, ruling out a cyberattack or the involvement of AI agents.

The outage affected millions of people across the world, as well as key services such as police, government departments, hospitals, banks, and schools.

So, today we’re asking: Were you affected by the disruption to Microsoft services?


Poll Results:

Yes, it significantly disrupted my day and/or my work (43)
I was affected, but it didn't have a huge impact (32)
I wasn't affected at all (32)
I was affected, but it was a relief that my work emails weren't working! (10)

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