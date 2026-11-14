GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

Airspace reopened

1. Flights in the United States resumed in the early hours of this morning, after being grounded for several hours due to a major communications outage, with authorities saying returning to normal operations would take time.

Aer Lingus flights

2. Aer Lingus has said that it “expects to operate its full transatlantic schedule today”, following the disruption to US flights late on Friday evening.

Israeli equipment

3. The Journal has revealed that gardaí purchased military grade anti-drone jammers for the EU Presidency from a company based in Tel Aviv, despite the government stating Ireland would not purchase tech from Israel.

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World leaders’ meeting

4. Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will hold their first three-way meeting at a summit in Shenzhen next week.

Non-disclosure agreements

5. Reports of attempts to silence victims through threats and non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) have come to light in the aftermath of the bombshell investigation into David Walliams.

Anonymity orders

6. A journalist is seeking to challenge anonymity orders granted to three convicted criminals in Northern Ireland in the wake of the David Walliams case.

River cruise collision

7. A tanker struck the American Heritage river cruise paddleboat in New Orleans on Friday night with 180 passengers aboard, partially submerging the boat, and sending 32 people to hospital.

U2 album

8. Critics have hailed a return to form for U2 with their first full-length album since 2017.

Assault

9. A County Donegal man who was the first person in Ireland convicted of coercive control has admitted viciously assaulting another woman in a brutal, unprovoked attack.