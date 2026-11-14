Temperatures could fall as low as -3 on Sunday night, with potential for wintry showers

TEMPERATURES COULD FALL as low as -3 degrees on Sunday night, with the potential for some wintry showers.

Today, there will be outbreaks of rain and drizzle along the west coast, and these will move slowly eastwards through the afternoon and evening, with highest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with rain and drizzle, and patches of mist or fog will form.

A few heavy showers will also develop in the south later, with lowest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees.

Sunday morning will start mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain or drizzle, along with more heavy showers in the south.

There will then be a clearance to drier and brighter weather, with some sunny spells and scattered showers following gradually from the northwest, though damp rainy weather may linger for much of the day in the southeast.

There will be highest temperatures tomorrow of 7 to 11 degrees, but turning colder through the afternoon and making way for a cold Sunday night.

Met Éireann forecasts a cold Sunday night with widespread frost and possibly some icy stretches.

Most areas will remain dry, with long clear spells, but cloud and showers will move into parts of Ulster and north Connacht overnight and some of these could be wintry.

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There will be lowest temperatures on Sunday night of -3 to +1 degrees.

Monday morning meanwhile will remain cold and frosty, with some icy stretches possible.

Most areas will be dry and clear, but some light showers will again affect parts of Ulster and north Connacht.

Rain meanwhile will develop in the southwest during the morning and spread northeastwards across the country.

It will become rather windy too, with highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees generally but milder in the southwest with temperatures reaching 10 to 13 degrees.

It will then be wet and rather windy early on Monday night, with widespread rain and a fresh to strong southeasterly wind.

The rain will gradually clear northeastwards overnight and be followed by clear spells, scattered showers and lighter winds, with lowest temperatures of 1 to 8 degrees and coldest in Ulster and Connacht.

Tuesday will see scattered showers and occasional sunny spells, with highest temperatures of 7 to 12 degrees, while Tuesday night will be cloudy with showers in the north and west but drier with clear spells elsewhere.

Moving to Wednesday, showers will affect many areas, with top temperatures ranging between 7 and 12 degrees.

Meanwhile, the further outlook for the rest of the week is changeable, with showers or spells of rain at times.