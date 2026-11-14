Simon Harris writes to political leaders on both sides of border seeking views on Irish unity

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LAST UPDATE | 31 mins ago
A LETTER FROM the Tánaiste has been sent to political leaders on both sides of the border seeking their views on Irish unity and areas of common ground on the matter.
Fine Gael launched its “blueprint” for Irish unity at the party’s Ard Fheis earlier this month.
In the letter, Simon Harris shared a copy of the blueprint and has sought further engagement on the documents.
Among the party’s proposals is the establishment of a new junior minister for North-South relations, a dedicated sovereign wealth fund, transferring policy responsibility for Northern Ireland to the Department of Taoiseach and doubling the budget allocation for the “reconciliation fund” and broadening its remit to focus on youth.
It has also called for the expansion of all-island cooperation through the North-South Ministerial Council and to work more closely on economic matters.
It also set out plans to create a public repository, where research and evidence on constitutional, economic and social questions would be stored.
The letter was sent to Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin as well as Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Social Democrats’ Cian O’Callaghan, Labour leader Ivana Bacik, Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín, Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins, Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman and People Before Profit’s Richard Boyd Barrett.
The letter was also sent to political leaders in the North, including DUP leader Gavin Robinson, Ulster Unionist leader Jon Burrows, SDLP leader Claire Hanna, TUV leader Jim Allister and Alliance leader Naomi Long.
The Fine Gael blueprint drew on research from Professor Deirdre Heenan and Professor Stephen Kinsella.
“There are complex questions to be addressed, from healthcare and education to public finances, political institutions and identity,” Harris said in the letter.
“There will be differing views and difficult conversations, but complexity cannot become an excuse for inaction.
“No one political party owns the discussion about the future of this island, nor should any one party seek to determine its outcome.
“That is why I believe this must be an inclusive conversation, informed by evidence, respectful of different constitutional perspectives and grounded firmly in the Good Friday Agreement and the principle of consent.
“Central to our approach is the fundamental importance of peace and reconciliation.”
Harris added: “Irrespective of constitutional aspirations, there is much we can do together to strengthen relationships, deepen cooperation and improve the everyday lives of people across our island.
“As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, I believe there is an opportunity for meaningful and respectful engagement on these important questions – it is in that spirit that I am sharing this blueprint with you.
“I would very much welcome your views on the proposals and the wider issues raised, including areas where we might identify common ground or where further consideration is required.
“I am writing to all major political parties across this island – I hope you will receive this report in the constructive and respectful spirit in which it is intended.”
In response, Mary Lou McDonald said: “Preparation for Unity and preparation for referendums are now urgent, and Sinn Féin wants to engage with all parties and stakeholders to grasp this opportunity.
“It is crucially important that Government takes those necessary and decisive steps now, including publishing a comprehensive Green Paper on reunification that examines the political, economic and social implications of constitutional change.
“We also need a forum for engagement – a citizens’ assembly or constitutional forum are necessary initiatives that must accompany the systemic, structural and policy preparation.”
Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan meanwhile welcomed the engagement, saying his own party is hosting an event next weekend with members to discuss their approach to a United Ireland.
“It’s important to begin the hugely important work of planning for what a new Ireland could look like,” O’Callaghan said in a statement.
“We now need an agreed and coherent Government approach to enable this work to start quickly.”
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