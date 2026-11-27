AN INQUEST INTO the killing of Private Seán Rooney while on UN peacekeeping duties in Lebanon four years ago has heard “a disinformation campaign” by Hezbollah about the UNIFIL operation may have played a role in his death.

A senior intelligence officer in the Defence Forces gave evidence that Hezbollah created a disinformation campaign about the ability of UN troops to carry out patrols without being accompanied by the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF).

The army commandant, who cannot be identified on the direction of coroner Myra Cullinane, gave evidence that Hezbollah, whom he described as “a non-State actor”, had “manipulated” a UN Security Council resolution from August 2022.

He agreed with counsel for Rooney’s family, Seán Guerin SC, that Hezbollah were falsely claiming that the resolution was asserting an independent role for UNIFIL which should be condemned by the people of Lebanon.

The witness claimed the disinformation campaign organised by Hezbollah “at a strategic level and at a political level” was in operation at the time of Rooney’s death.

Seán Rooney (24), from Newtowncunningham, Co Donegal, suffered fatal gunshot wounds in an attack which took place near the Lebanese village of Aaqbiyeh on 14 December, 2022 after a two-vehicle military convoy became separated.

The deceased, who was attached to the 27th Infantry Battalion at Aiken Barracks in Dundalk, Co Louth, was driving a UN-marked vehicle which was fired on by armed militia linked to Hezbollah while they were trying to escape from a group of locals who had surrounded their jeep in the town.

The inquest previously heard that the two vehicles were bringing two soldiers who had been granted compassionate leave to Beirut Airport from their base in Camp Shamrock in south Lebanon to catch a flight back to Ireland.

However, the two military jeeps became separated after they had left the UN military outpost known as EP28 which marked the limit of UNIFIL’s area of operations when the second vehicle missed a turn for the highway to Beirut.

The inquest heard there was a photo of the scene of the incident involving Pte Rooney’s vehicle posted on social media shortly after the shooting which claimed four UN soldiers were injured by locals for “trespassing” on their land.

It also added: “UN soldiers in Lebanon are not allowed to operate without (sic) Lebanese army escorting.”

Asked by Guerin if the attack on the vehicle was connected to the response to the UN resolution, the commandant said it may have contributed, but he could not say that conclusively.

“It seems consistent with the language that [Hezbollah] had been using post the mandate renewal,” he added.

Pte Seán Rooney who was killed in Lebanon. Irish Defence Forces Irish Defence Forces

Change in UN resolution

The eighth day of the inquest at Dublin City Coroner’s Court heard there was a change in the wording of a UN Security Council’s resolution adopted in August 2022 in relation to the independence of UNIFIL and its ability to act independently.

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The witness said he believed that the resolution was “a reaffirmation” of UNIFIL’s right to patrol independently but that “some of the language used may be broad or open to interpretation by different parties.”

The UN resolution stated that UNIFIL “does not require prior authorisation or permission to undertake its mandated tasks and that UNIFIL is authorised to conduct its operation independently.”

The commandant said he did not think it was “quite correct” to claim that the reaffirmation of UNIFIL’s ability to act independently was controversial but accepted there had been a change in the language used from previous resolutions.

He said it was not for him to say if the Lebanese government was unhappy with the change in wording.

However, he agreed with Guerin that it was an expressed reaffirmation of the ability of UNIFIL to carry out patrols without either authorisation or accompaniment by the LAF.

The intelligence officer also observed that there was a “very high-pressure environment” in the Irish army’s Tactical Operations Centre (TOC) based in Camp Shamrock as the events were unfolding.

Lebanese soldiers stand next to a damaged UN peacekeeper vehicle in which Seán Rooney was killed in south Lebanon. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Inside the TOC

In other evidence, TOC director, Captain Aodhán McGuinness, told the inquest that he was first alerted that the convoy had become separated with one of the vehicles being blocked by a hostile crowd at 11.13pm.

McGuinness said the convoy’s commanding officer, Captain David Kelly, had tried contacting him five minutes earlier via WhatsApp, but the call had cut out.

The inquest heard that McGuinness ordered the army’s Quick Response Team (QRT) to be stood up at 11.16pm.

He told Cullinane that he had deployed the QRT to go to EP28 and await further instructions as they were at least an hour away from the general location of the incident.

McGuinness said he knew from another call with Kelly at 11.22pm that there had been an escalation in the incident involving Rooney.

However, he added: “I didn’t know it was going to result in what it did at that stage.”

In reply to questions from Guerin, he confirmed that he had directed Kelly in the lead vehicle to approach the other vehicle.

“He told me that he had a reasonable idea of where it was. And I said to move forward as best as possible to get eyes on and to observe what was happening without becoming decisively engaged himself, if that was possible,” the witness recalled.

McGuinness said he would have passed a screenshot of the location of the second vehicle immediately to the communications centre so that a grid reference for it could be determined when he obtained it at 11.28pm.

The inquest before Cullinane and a jury of six women and four men was adjourned and will resume on Monday morning.