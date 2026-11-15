Why aren't young Irish people becoming landlords?

Venture capital, tech startups, sales. These are typically viewed as areas where younger people, with more stamina and fewer obligations, are better placed to succeed in these sectors compared to their older peers.

Ireland now looks to have developed a perfect counterpoint to this – becoming a landlord is very much an ‘old man’s game’.

The cash upfront needed for a deposit, strict lending conditions and the collapse in buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages means that it is virtually impossible for someone in their 20s and 30s to become a landlord.

As of 2024, fewer than 14% of landlords in Ireland were under 50. That number is likely even lower as of 2026.

This is a massive decline in a short timespan – in 2017, 36% of landlords were under 45.

Before we dive into the potential impact, it’s worth looking at the trend in more detail.

Celtic Tiger

First, why does Ireland have so many small landlords? That is, those who own just one or two properties.

There are a few reasons, with several linked to the Celtic Tiger housing bubble.

Previously, becoming a landlord was seen as aspirational. Many viewed it as a way to essentially get someone else to pay off their mortgage, while perhaps even making a profit on the rent at the same time.

Banks fired BTL mortgages out the door during the property boom. Irish borrowers, eager to get in on the red-hot housing market, gladly loaded up. The value of Irish BTL loans tripled between 2003 and 2006.

Of course, then came the crash. The catastrophic drop in property values meant a few things.

Firstly, banks didn’t want much exposure to BTL mortgages anymore, generally viewing them as too risky. On top of this, the Central Bank introduced new restrictions on these loans in 2015, most notably requiring a minimum 30% deposit upfront.

Subsequently, the number of BTL mortgages dropped by 70% between 2012 and now. So this made it much more difficult for young people to get a BTL loan.

Second, it has become much harder for young people to buy *any* type of property, not just a BTL. There is, of course, plenty of evidence for this, such as how the typical age for a first-time buyer has increased from about 30 in the 2000s to about 35 now.

The Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) previously found that approximately 70% of landlords aged between 25 and 44 first bought their rental property with an owner-occupier mortgage.

Again, since the Celtic Tiger, Central Bank requirements have tightened lending, the risk attitude at banks has changed, and rising prices and rents have made the process of saving a deposit increasingly difficult.

If young people can’t get a mortgage in the first place, they can never make the transition to renting out their home in the future.

The end result is a collapse in younger landlords. As of 2017, just over 36% of Irish landlords were under 45, according to the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

By 2021, that figure had dropped to 25%.

Trends

For its next detailed look at the rental sector, published last week, the CSO tracked figures between 2021 and 2024.

Unfortunately, it shifted the age ranges slightly, so we don’t have a one-for-one comparison. For the 2021 stats, the age ranges we’re interested in were 0-29 and 30-44. In the 2024 stats, the categories are ‘under 35’ and 35-49.

Regardless, they show broadly the same thing. As of 2024, just 14% of Irish landlords are aged 49 or under.

In 2017, just 16% of landlords were aged 65 or older. By 2024, that had almost doubled to 31%.

This is a trend which has not gone unnoticed. Last year the Housing Agency, the state body in charge of helping to address Ireland’s housing shortage, specifically called this out.

“The landlords who massively entered the market in the early 2000s are now ageing and not being joined by younger buy-to-let buyers,” it said.

Why does this matter? Because tight supply has been one of the key drivers in Ireland’s surging rent prices in recent years.

The concern now is that more rental properties could leave the market if older landlords sell up and are not replaced by a younger generation, causing rent prices to rise further.

Of course, there have been plenty of claims of just this happening – a so-called ‘exodus’, as small landlords decide that taxes are too high, and property investment is not worth their time anymore.

At least, this is what industry groups have claimed while lobbying for landlord tax breaks.

However, data on this is mixed.

The CSO recorded a drop in the number of landlords between 2017 and 2021, while the RTB identified a rise from 2023 to 2024, and broad stability since.

However, a trend which the RTB has drawn attention to is a decline in the number of small landlords (with 1 to 2 tenancies) and a rise in the number of larger operators with 100+ tenants.

Going back to the generational angle, as these older small-time owners are selling their properties, bigger corporate entities are buying.

It is worth noting that these appear to be happening independently.

Small landlords leaving the rental market are much more likely to sell their property to an owner-occupier rather than an investor. But the result is that, as the landlord age is still increasing, fewer and fewer young people are able to replace them.

Sustainable investment

It is worth restating that the figures don’t suggest that Ireland is running out of landlords. The overall number of registered private landlords has remained relatively stable in the last few years, with the number of private tenancies continuing to slowly rise.

But as young people find it increasingly hard to buy any type of property, let alone a BTL, it is unlikely that they will be able to replace the current generation of ageing landlords.

If these properties do stay in the rental market, the chances are higher that they will either go to an organisation connected to the state, or to a larger private landlord (like Ires Reit).

This is a shift that the government has previously pushed for, arguing that more corporate landlords will help ‘professionalise’ Ireland’s rental market, providing renters with more stable conditions.

However, it has also explicitly said it wants to retain small landlords alongside them and encourage ‘sustainable’ investment.

As things stand, it looks increasingly likely that any new small landlords entering the market will be someone older with cash behind them. The door for younger Irish people who fancy trying their hand at becoming a landlord has been largely shut.