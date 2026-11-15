Man (30s) arrested after alleged attempt to hijack bus at gunpoint

A MAN IN his 30s was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning after he allegedly tried to hijack a bus at gunpoint in Co Cork.

It is understood that the private coach had departed from Dublin Airport in the early hours of Saturday. The coach service was between Dublin Airport and Cork city.

The bus was heading in the direction of the toll booth at Watergrasshill in Co Cork some time after 3am when a passenger approached the driver and pulled out an imitation firearm. He made threats to the driver.

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Two other passengers managed to overpower the man, and gardaí were contacted.

The bus driver stopped and pulled in to the M8 toll plaza, and the man was arrested.

No injuries were reported.

The man was detained at Fermoy Garda Station. He was held under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939, which allows for a detention period of 72 hours.

The man will appear before Fermoy District Court in Co Cork on Monday.

The firearm is due to be technically examined. It is understood it was a replica gun.