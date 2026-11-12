Harris accused of using dole recipients to ‘distract from failures’

FINE GAEL’S EMPLOYMENT minister says the Social Democrats are “selectively” quoting comments by Simon Harris on the jobseekers’ allowance, as his party continues to get flak for them.

At Leaders’ Questions in the Dáil today, Peter Burke stood in for the Tánaiste, which meant he was faced with questions and criticism about Harris’s views.

Eoin Hayes, the Social Democrats’ social protection spokesperson, said the government is “distracting the public” from its “failures” rather than tackling poverty.

At the Fine Gael ard fheis last weekend, Harris said: “The dole is a safety net, not a way of life.”

He warned that “for those who refuse to engage, there will be penalties”.

The comments, according to Hayes, were “utterly deplorable”.

Today he raised the case of a homeless constituent who was abused as a child, entered foster care and struggled with addiction in his adult life due to his trauma.

“Is his way of life worthy of your contempt and your party leader’s contempt, or our society’s compassion?”, Hayes asked the minister.

Burke said Harris was clear that “when life takes an unexpected path for people”, they deserve support.

His party’s view is that social welfare should not be an “employment policy”.

“It should be a safety net that we should work with people to ensure that those who are long-term unemployed are getting every assistance from the state, that they can get into employment, and not leave them on the margin of society,” Burke said.

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“It does a great disservice to anyone in long-term unemployment to take the view that nothing more can be done, society can’t do any more, governments won’t look there.

“We will absolutely look there, and we look there to ensure that we get people back into the workforce.”

He added that Fine Gael is “rewarding work”, and later said he doesn’t want his party to be categorised as a one that “punches down on those who are unemployed”.

Hayes told Burke: “You don’t really get it.”

“What taxpayers really expect is a government that actually tackles problems instead of being epic wasters who can’t deliver basic services,” he said.

Hayes brought up the cost of the National Children’s Hospital.

Burke said he was being “disingenuous”, and that he was taking one line of a speech out of context.

He went on to accuse Hayes of hiding from the media.

“Your approach meets no bounds, how disingenuous you are being,” he told Hayes.

“If you are putting yourself up to be a prospective government minister, can you answer us one question? When will you go out and meet the media?

“You are a democratically elected politician in this house, and you won’t even stand in the plinth to be held accountable by the media in this country, you won’t do that. You’re walking away.”

Hayes has previously been criticised for a lack of public appearances, but his party denied shielding him from journalists’ questions.

He told The Journal in October that he would appear on the plinth at Leinster House “when there is something to talk about”.