THE OIREACHTAS AI Committee has recommended a ban on smart glasses that can secretly record people.

These devices look like ordinary eyewear and are capable of capturing images and video discreetly. Some models include AI technology that identifies objects, while a small indicator light is often the only sign that a recording is taking place.

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In a report published on Tuesday, the committee acknowledged the potential benefits of the glasses, particularly for those who are visually impaired. However, it raised concerns about privacy and said that recording people without their consent should be prohibited.

Last month, the European Data Protection Board said that people should be able to clearly tell when they are being photographed or filmed, as it highlighted concerns about the glasses being used in sensitive settings such as schools, hospitals and workplaces.

So, we wanted to ask for your thoughts.

Tell us: Do you think ‘smart glasses’ that can record people should be banned?

