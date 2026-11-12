A small indicator light is often the only sign that the glasses are recording Alamy
The Daily Poll

Do you think 'smart glasses' that can record people should be banned?

The Oireachtas AI Committee has called for the devices to be regulated to address privacy concerns.
12.05pm, 12 Nov 2026
4.4k
30

THE OIREACHTAS AI Committee has recommended a ban on smart glasses that can secretly record people.

These devices look like ordinary eyewear and are capable of capturing images and video discreetly. Some models include AI technology that identifies objects, while a small indicator light is often the only sign that a recording is taking place.

In a report published on Tuesday, the committee acknowledged the potential benefits of the glasses, particularly for those who are visually impaired. However, it raised concerns about privacy and said that recording people without their consent should be prohibited.

Last month, the European Data Protection Board said that people should be able to clearly tell when they are being photographed or filmed, as it highlighted concerns about the glasses being used in sensitive settings such as schools, hospitals and workplaces.

So, we wanted to ask for your thoughts.

Tell us: Do you think ‘smart glasses’ that can record people should be banned?


Poll Results:

Yes (1816)
I think they should be restricted, but not completely banned (382)
No (151)
Not sure / No opinion (16)

Author
View 30 comments
Comments Summary
AI-GENERATED
Readers debate whether smart glasses should be banned or restricted in public spaces
Where they land
Some argue for a total ban while others support strict regulation and public rights
What they think
Covert recording in public threatens personal privacy and safety
Recording in public spaces is legal and can aid accessibility
Send Tip or Correction
Close
30 Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The Journal supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie