Our top 5 watches this weekend

THE WEEKEND IS kicking off – but what should you watch?

We’ve taken a look through what’s on offer and picked out series and movies to check out over the next three days on streaming and the telly.

12 12 12

Anthony Mackie in 12 12 12 Apple Apple

Thriller alert! Jamie Dornan hasn’t been on the telly in an age, but now he’s back alongside Anthony Mackie in 12 12 12. Interestingly, this unfolds across three timelines involving a heist. So we get the 12 months of planning, the 12 hours of the heist and the 12 days following it. Anthony Mackie plays a disgraced FBI agent, while Dornan is an American career criminal. The pair get caught in a cat-and-mouse game across Europe.

Streaming on Apple.

Heartland

Garrett Hedlund as Roy Combs and Jessica Chastain as Misty Jones in Heartland Netflix Netflix

Jessica Chastain plays a former country legend, Misty Jones, who comes out of seclusion to investigate the disappearance of her missing niece. Her niece was also a country musician, and on her hunt to discover what happened to her Misty has to not only deal with the ghosts of her own past but with the seedy side of Nashville.

Streaming on Netflix.

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Rivals

Aidan Turner in Rivals Disney+ Disney+

Been missing your regular steamy British telly-watching? Don’t worry, Rivals is back. Part two of season two is now on Disney+. As you know by now, the series is based on Dame Jilly Cooper’s best-selling Rutshire Chronicles. When we return to 1987 Rutshire, everyone is dealing with the tragedy at the end of the last episode. Meanwhile, Tony Baddingham (David Tennant) and Declan O’Hara’s (Aidan Turner) battle for the Cotswolds crown reaches fever pitch. Rupert Campbell-Black, meanwhile, has a few personal demons of his own to tussle with. But expect the usual hedonism, saucy affairs and fights for power.

Streaming on Disney+.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Jamie Campbell Bower in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Ben Rothstein / Prime Ben Rothstein / Prime / Prime

The third season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is now on our screens, so what can we expect? Well, Middle-earth is at war, and it’s five years since the fall of Eregion. (Regular viewers will know what that means – those new to the story are advised to begin at the first episode.) Sauron’s armies are on the march, and he remains obsessed with harnessing the power of the One Ring. What does that mean? Well, that Middle-earth’s free peoples – that means Dwarves, Elves, Men and Wizards – have to come together to prevent the Dark Lord (aka Sauron) from getting his way.

Streaming on Prime Video.

Neurodivergence – The Making of Me

Director Hannah Daly in Neurodivergence: The Making of Me RTÉ RTÉ

This Irish documentary, presented by Hannah Daly, looks at the lived experience of people in Ireland regarding autism and ADHD. Refreshingly, it aims to steer past the not particularly helpful media debates about ‘trends’ and ‘over-diagnosis’ and instead to talk to people about neurodivergence and how it impacts their lives, as well as speaking to experts about the latest research in the area.

Streaming on RTÉ Player.