You can even find coddle on the menu at some pubs and restaurants... Alamy
The Daily Poll

What do you think of coddle?

It is comfort dinner season, after all.
10.42am, 16 Nov 2026
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THE ARRIVAL OF winter can bring many things to mind, and in Darach Ó Séaghdha’s case, it’s coddle.

In the latest edition of Calling 353, Ó Séaghdha’s series for The Journal, he talks us through what he describes as “Ireland’s answer to a cassoulet and Dublin’s signature dish”.

The stew-like dish is something of a regular fixture on dinner tables in Irish households. So much so, Ó Séaghdha says that it offers an insight into “the very idea of food culture, the nature of community and the relationship between place and people”.

If you’re unfamiliar with coddle, it’s a soup that’s typically made with boiled sausages, rashers, potatoes and other vegetables (what exactly goes into the pot is often up for debate).

As with many traditional recipes, people have their own preferences and ways of making it. For example, one The Journal commenter has suggested frying up the sausages before adding them to the rest of the mixture.

So with that, we’re asking: What do you think of coddle?


Poll Results:

No thanks, it's really not for me (151)
I've never tried it (134)
It's one of my favourite meals (96)
I like it, but wouldn't have it all the time (85)
I'll eat it if it's given to me, but wouldn't choose it myself (38)
I have conflicting feelings about coddle (20)
I have it often, but wouldn't rank it among my favourite dinners (10)

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