Maldon, the posh British sea salt, uses imported German rock salt to make its flakes

MALDON, THE BRAND behind that posh-looking box of British salt in the supermarket, uses imported German rock salt to make its sea salt flakes, an investigation has found.

The brand is known for its pyramid-shaped flakes and a claimed history of salt-making on the Essex coast of England stretching back more than 140 years.

But The Observer found that mined rock salt is added to seawater at its production site near Goldhanger in Essex, raising questions about how the product’s origins are presented to shoppers.

A 250g box is currently listed online at €4.65 in Tesco Ireland and Dunnes Stores, while the same product is listed at €4.70 in SuperValu.

The British newspaper reported that four lorries delivered around 12 tonnes of salt each over two days during its monitoring of the factory. Bags carried the branding of German salt producer K+S.

The rock salt is mixed with water from the Blackwater Estuary in a process known as “salt-on-salt”. Adding salt makes a stronger brine, reducing the energy needed to evaporate the water and produce crystals.

The imported salt dissolves in the seawater and forms part of the finished product, according to the investigation.

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Revealed: how Maldon sea flakes are made using imported German rock salt An investigation has found that tonnes of mined rock salt are being poured into the production line of one of Britain’s most popular artisanal brands ✍️ @JonUngoedThomas https://t.co/zFjDxiC4Uv — The Observer (@ObserverUK) November 15, 2026

Maldon updated its website after being approached by The Observer.

Its website now describes a “long-established salt-on-salt process”, using what it calls “natural ancient sea salt” to enrich the seawater with minerals.

The company told the newspaper that its methods date back more than a century and that it has never sought to conceal them. It maintains that its description of the product as sea salt flakes is accurate, arguing that rock salt originated in prehistoric seas.

Residents who documented deliveries to the factory said that shoppers should be given clearer information about what goes into the box.

Essex trading standards and the UK’s Food Standards Agency reportedly examined the production process in 2019 and 2020, with no further action taken.

Trading standards stated there were no specific legal parameters for determining whether the description “sea salt” was accurate.

Maldon said its production methods were known to the relevant authorities and its products complied with applicable food and labelling requirements.

The Journal has contacted Maldon for comment.