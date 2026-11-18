JEFF BEZOS SAID he was “heavily involved” in the selection of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

Pattinson was unveiled as the next 007 in a post on social media on Monday, with his image then taking up residence on the iconic Piccadilly Circus billboard in London.

There have been mixed reviews, leaning positive, of his casting.

It was announced last year that Bezos’s Amazon MGM Studios was to take creative control of the James Bond franchise, which had until then been controlled by the Broccoli family since the first Bond movie in 1962.

Bezos confirmed on Tuesday in an interview with global intelligence news platform Semafor that he was among the decision-makers in casting Pattinson.

.@JeffBezos tells @lizrhoffman he was "heavily involved" in selecting Robert Pattinson as the next James Bond. "Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he's already so famous ... but in the screen tests, it was so obvious he is James Bond." https://t.co/1ro4R8meYO — Semafor (@semafor) November 17, 2026

“I was heavily involved,” the billionaire said. “We ran a really tight process and we made the final decision on Friday.”

Bezos explained that the search for Bond started with a large group which was narrowed down to five finalists.

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Although he did not name the four other finalists, rumoured frontrunners for the role included Jack Lowden, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Nicholas Hoult.

“Then we did the real old-fashioned screen tests of those five finalists,” the Amazon chief continued. “It was really interesting; full costume, real sets, other actors with them. We did three different scenes with each of the five finalists.”

On Friday, the casting team met to discuss their choice. “They were all amazing. But there was something special about Rob.”

It was “immediately undebated”, Bezos said. “We all sort of gravitated towards Rob.

“Initially, we were slightly biased against him just because he’s already so famous. We sort of thought maybe we should have somebody maybe more unknown, but in the screen tests, it was so obvious: he is James Bond.”

Pattinson (40) first came to global fame in his portrayal of vampire Edward Cullen in the Twilight franchise in 2008.

His work then pivoted to a mix of drama and thriller films, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey (2026) and Tenet (2020).

He has played Batman in the most recent iteration of that iconic film series and will do so again in the upcoming The Batman Part II.

Pattinson, who becomes the seventh actor to play Bond as part of the official franchise, said in a statement:

“James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime.”

“I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”