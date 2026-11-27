“I HAVE TO get him, I have to save him”, Honoria McSweeney said that this is what she was thinking when she jumped off a pier to save a six-year-old boy from drowning in 1965.

Honoria was among those receiving a National Bravery Award in Leinster House today as part of the annual government event to recognise exceptional acts of bravery.

Speaking to The Journal, Honoria, an artist living in Templeogue, Dublin, said she is delighted to have had the opportunity to attend today’s event.

She said she frequently thinks of the young boy she rescued 61 years ago at Seapoint in Dublin when she was only 16 years old.

Honoria was on school holidays and had cycled to the beach to meet her friends and sunbathe, something they frequently did together, when she realised the child was in trouble.

“I was enjoying the sun and I heard a shout of ‘Help, help’. I heard someone say a boy is drowning,” she said.

She said she jumped up to see if she could help when she realised the boy had fallen off the pier into the sea and was “thrashing around with his arms in the air”.

Honoria said there was a crowd on the pier, but nobody was getting into the water.

When she heard someone say the boy was about to go under the water for a third time, she said all she could think was: “I have to get him, I have to save him.”

Honoria jumped in and swam out to the boy, then swam him back to the pier.

“It was so deep,” she said, adding that she “just kept swimming”.

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The bystanders on the pier helped them out of the water, and Honoria spent the next 10 minutes trying to get the water out of the boy’s lungs until the ambulance came to take him to hospital.

Then she said she had to cycle straight home as her mother was expecting her, adding: “Someone said ‘the press wants to talk to you’, and I said ‘I can’t, I have to go’.”

The child made a full recovery in hospital and a few days later his mother called to Honoria’s home to personally thank her for her brave actions.

Honoria recalls how the child’s mother held her hands and told her she would never forget her.

Now, 61 years later, Honoria says she would love to meet the boy again someday, adding: “I often think of him.”

The artist received a certificate of bravery at Leinster House today for her actions. She plans to frame it alongside a picture of herself and the other award recipients and hang them up in her house.

“I’ll put it in the hall so if anyone comes in they will see it,” she laughed.

She said today’s event was wonderful, adding: “I’m very happy. I’m just so glad to have the opportunity to experience today. It was surreal.”

The National Bravery Awards were founded almost 100 years ago, in 1947. Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, Verona Murphy, today presented 25 National Bravery Awards for acts of courage where individuals risked their own lives to aid others in peril.

Speaking to guests at the ceremony today, Murphy said: “Through my role as Ceann Comhairle of Dáil Éireann, the Parliament of the country, I have been part of some unique moments in this House. But I can genuinely say that serving as Chair of the Deeds of Bravery Awards is a true privilege and a singular honour.”

“What we are recognising today is a type of bravery that is deep, that is dormant, and is only called upon and tested when ordinary people are faced with extraordinary moments.”

With additional reporting from Emma Hickey.