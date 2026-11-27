A BROADCASTER WHO was subjected to a “vicious” and “barbaric” attack on a Dublin street by two men has said the incident “left a scar in my life”.

James Kelly (26) of Bunratty Road, Coolock, Dublin 17 pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to broadcaster Brendan Courtney on 27 February 2025 at Ushers Quay, Dublin 8.

Ross Deegan (22) of An Riasc, Finglas, Dublin 11 has also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Courtney causing harm in the same incident. Both men have no previous convictions.

Mr Kelly’s sentence hearing was held today, while Mr Deegan’s was heard previously. Both men will be sentenced next month.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Mr Courtney was walking home along the quays around 9.30pm when he was beckoned over to a car stopped at traffic lights.

The front passenger appeared to roll down the window and call him over. Mr Courtney, who was carrying shopping bags, went over thinking he knew the car’s occupants. He later told gardaí that he believed they were ridiculing him.

He turned to leave, tapping on the window as he went.

CCTV of the assault was played to the court. Mr Deegan – the back seat passenger – ran at Mr Courtney, then punched him. Mr Kelly – the driver – punched him a number of times to the head and neck.

These blows caused Mr Courtney to fall back against the side of a pub. Deegan threw two further punches to the side of the injured party’s head. Mr Kelly then kicked Mr Courtney in the stomach as he tried to curl up to defend himself.

The front seat passenger – Mr Deegan’s brother – got out and shouted at both men to get back into the car before they drove off.

A cyclist, who witnessed the incident, stopped and helped Mr Courtney, who went into a nearby pub.

Mr Courtney told gardaí he did not recall anything being said during the incident. Gardaí noticed cuts to Mr Courtney’s ear, chin and back of his neck.

Mr Courtney did not seek medical attention that night and went to hospital the following day after waking up in pain. He sustained a concussion and a fracture to his eye socket. A medical report and photos were handed in to the court.

Simon Donagh, prosecuting, read a victim impact statement written by Mr Courtney to the court today.

Mr Courtney said he “naively thought that a dignified silence would be the best approach to healing and moving on from this vicious and senseless attack”.

“But the careless clickbait nature of the reporting of this case and the coverage of the attack have compelled me now to write this victim impact statement.”

Mr Courtney said he had never felt unsafe in the city before this, but now does.

He said he was “viciously punched” and the intervention of the cyclist “probably saved my life”.

He said the attack was “barbaric” and “vicious” and has changed how he moves through life. He said he was “saddened” that “these thugs” thought it was okay to jump from a car and attack someone. He said he could only surmise it was because they thought he was an easy target.

Mr Courtney said what happened has “left a scar in my life” and that he has since moved to another county.

He said he had “no real choice but to speak publicly about the ordeal”, which was itself terrifying.

Mr Courtney said he “often wondered” if when the men left the car to attack him, they had “considered how life-changing” this attack might be.

He expressed the hope that anyone who read the statement would think about the “trail of devastation and life-altering consequences” caused.

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Mr Kelly was arrested on 4 March 2025. He told gardaí that a man came to the car window to say something, and they rolled the window up saying “don’t worry”.

He said the man punched the front passenger window and marked it. He admitted getting out of the car and assaulting Mr Courtney, telling gardaí he regretted it and apologising.

Garda Shane Monaghan gave evidence that gardaí informed Mr Kelly of his right to make a complaint during his interview.

He said Mr Kelly went to Coolock Garda Station within 24 hours of his garda interview and made a complaint of criminal damage. Mr Courtney later provided a voluntary cautioned statement stating that he tapped on the window and no damage was done.

Garda Monaghan said a file was sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions about the criminal damage allegation, but no charge was directed. The garda said he could not dispute what Mr Kelly said happened that day.

He said he saw the window and, in his view, it did not look like the injured party had caused the damage, which appeared to be a sticker mark.

The court heard that the cyclist saw the tap on the car window and thought it was friendly and not aggressive.

Karl Monahan, defending, said his client gave an account to gardaí and later made a complaint. He said he was “sure it was not pleasant or convenient to the injured party” and there was “nothing wrong” with his client “standing over what he said in interview”.

He said that his client was not attempting to blame the injured party, but to explain his mindset at the time.

Mr Monahan told the court Mr Kelly underwent an operation in the months before this incident after being injured in a road traffic collision.

His relationship had also recently ended, he was experiencing the symptoms of depression, and he was also told that his mother had a terminal illness, counsel said.

Counsel said Mr Kelly met with friends, and they intended to go for ice cream and were in the car singing to loud music.

He said there were no substances involved, and his instructions are that Mr Kelly “saw red”. Counsel noted this is “not an excuse, but what happened from his perspective”.

Mr Monahan said his client is apologetic and deeply ashamed. He read a letter of apology written by Mr Kelly, addressed to Mr Courtney.

In the letter, Mr Kelly said he took “full responsibility” for his behaviour, which he “deeply regrets” and wished to “sincerely apologise” to the injured party and his family.

The letter continued that Mr Kelly “wanted you [the injured party] to know I’m truly remorseful” and that he is “working on bettering myself” and making positive changes in his life.

Mr Kelly said he hoped the injured party “can see I’m genuinely sorry”.

Mr Kelly is working as a workshop operative for a company which adapts motor vehicles for people with disabilities.

He submitted that this incident is “out of character” for Mr Kelly and handed in several references.

Judge Martina Baxter noted that the letter writers do not refer to the fact that Mr Kelly carried out “an unprovoked assault on an innocent member of the community who was walking across the road”.

Mr Monaghan accepted it would be “preferable” if the letter writers had acknowledged Mr Kelly’s offending. He submitted that the probation report is positive and that his client has been assessed at low risk of reoffending.

Mr Kelly had also brought €1,500 to court as a gesture of remorse.

The judge directed the preparation of a supplementary probation report and that the victim impact statement should be made available to the probation officer and to Deegan’s solicitors.

Remanding Mr Kelly on continuing bail, she adjourned finalisation of sentence to next month.