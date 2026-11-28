INTERNATIONAL HUMANITARIAN ORGANISATION Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called for “accountability” after it said two of its staff were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City last night.

“We are devastated and outraged by the killing of our two colleagues, both watchmen, in an Israeli strike on one of our Gaza clinics tonight,” said a spokesperson.

The spokesperson said this was a “direct hit on MSF” and brought the number of MSF staff killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 17.

The spokesperson added that the premises which were struck by Israel “were clearly marked with MSF logos and their location had been communicated to and was known by the Israeli military”.

“We stand in solidarity with the families and loved ones of our colleagues,” added the spokesperson.

They also noted that MSF is an independent international medical organisation that provides healthcare to people affected by war, epidemics and disasters.

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In Gaza, MSF runs or supports health services in 13 locations across north, south and central Gaza.

It also supports two public hospitals and runs medical clinics in Gaza.

World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus strongly criticised the attack.

Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in #Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable. On behalf of @WHO, I extend our heartfelt condolences to our @MSF colleagues and the bereaved families. Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked. These attacks MUST STOP. https://t.co/Uc4JByScrE — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) November 27, 2026

“Attacks on health facilities, health workers and humanitarian personnel in Gaza are outrageous and unacceptable,” he posted on social media platform X.

“Those risking their lives to save others must be protected, not attacked,” he added. “These attacks MUST STOP.”

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) meanwhile denied targeting a hospital or damaging medical infrastructure.

“This is another example of the Hamas terrorist organisation embedding itself within international organisations,” it posted on Telegram.