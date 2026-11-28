WE CLEARLY NEED this.

Not since the heady days of Wordle has the nation been so gripped by a game the way we’ve been gripped by Boreen, a daily seven-question trivia game designed by Oisín McKnight.

Launched only last month, the game has already amassed hundreds of thousands of players per day, and it’s easy enough to see why on the face of it. The game is a perfect reset for the central nervous system, with pleasing graphics of little animals hopping from Irish landmark to Irish landmark with each correct answer.

Given that earlier in the week I wrote about the pernicious influence of smartphones on our lives and our collective desire to disconnect, it seems only right that I should offer some balance, like a good little journalist is supposed to. This is an instance in which smartphones can be used for good.

Questions in the game follow the format of asking players to name something that fits certain criteria e.g. name something you’d see at an Irish wedding (I scored big points for saying ‘Rock the Boat’, in case you’re wondering). The more unique your answer, the more points you get, and the further your little menagerie of indigenous Irish animals travel across the map.

The game, therefore, is less about the raw number of points you score but about how you compare to the game’s other players. A score of 450 might land you in the 90th percentile of all players on Monday, but the 50th on Tuesday. As such, the game fosters a sense of healthy competition and always reminds you that you are not really playing it alone.

Boreen has quickly become a cultural phenomenon that is bringing players together as they share and compare scores, and there is a function within the game that lets you establish a league table with your friends, family or colleagues. I realise I’m straying into ‘is this an ad for Boreen’ territory here, but I promise it’s not. It’s just a fun game is all.

More importantly, I’m quite good at it, some days. I will very selectively share with you that on Tuesday I managed to come up with answers that landed me in the 92nd percentile of all players. That’s right, the top 8%. A bona fide genius. Though, if you are a regular reader of this column, you presumably already know that about me.

Much of the game’s charm comes from its design. Depending on the rarity of your answer, you travel the country in the guise of an adorable indigenous animal. For example, if your answer is especially unique, you travel 100km (for 100 points) as a golden eagle. The next rung down sees you travel 75km (75 points) as a red squirrel.

The sight of these little critters on our screens is either especially comforting or especially confronting this week in particular, after nature and biodiversity protections were proposed to be gutted at the EU level. An amendment put forth by the EPP voting bloc, of which Fine Gael is a member, modified a Commission proposal on ‘speeding up environmental assessments’ in such a way that it would permit the killing of birds and other protected species, such as bats, otters or whales, as part of the construction or operation of a project.

Before long, it might be the case that the only Irish golden eagles you’ll ever see again will be the ones you see when you absolutely smash an answer on Boreen.

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It’s remarkable, actually, how many functions of the game seem to speak to the immediate cultural moment we inhabit.

One cool element of the game, for example, is that the questions are in some cases crowdsourced, with members of the public submitting questions of their own. For example, a future Boreen question might be, oh, let’s see, just off the top of my head: Name a chief executive of the HSE whose time in the role controversially came to a close.

You might say Anne O’Connor. Due to recency bias, a lot of people might say Anne O’Connor. You might only get a ‘robin’ (10 points) for Anne O’Connor. Maybe if you said Tony O’Brien, who resigned shortly after the Cervical Check scandal, you’d get a ‘hedgehog’, which is equivalent to 25 points.

Or, you know, just apropos of nothing at all, just picking something at random here, how about: Name a minister for health who oversaw some kind of absolute catastrophe in the Irish health service.

Probably a little harder to get a high score in that category, since it’s impossible to remember a single health minister (in my lifetime at least) who wasn’t associated with some kind of absolute catastrophe in the health service. Hard to find a rare answer when every answer is an obvious one. It’s robins and hedgehogs all the way down, really.

Indeed, such is the shock and awe surrounding the HSE’s latest calamity — wherein the board took action to sack the CEO less than a year into her tenure, for reasons that have not been made public, all while the government finds it impossible to decide whether it endorses the decision or not — you’d almost think that we’d had a fully functional health service up until now.

I mean, the real challenge would be something more along the lines of: Name any way in which the organisational leadership of the Irish healthcare system is functioning as it should. In terms of rare animals, you’d be entitled to a hippocampus for solving that one (a hippocampus is like a half-fish, half-horse thing. You know, the things off the lampposts on Dublin’s Grattan Bridge).

The stranglehold that Boreen currently has on the zeitgeist is all the more impressive when you consider that Wordle emerged in October 2021 as we came out of almost two full years of Covid restrictions and the maddening boredom that came with it.

Wordle took the nation by storm at a time when we were all trying to escape something. The immediate popularity of Boreen therefore begs the question, what are we running from now?

At the risk of being sued over some kind of copyright infringement, let’s ask the question as if we’re playing Boreen. Name something that the average Irish person might hope to escape from at the moment.

Well, you’re not getting many points for the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, or healthcare waiting lists. Those are all too obvious. You might do a little better if you were to get more specific, such as ‘a record number of people accessing emergency accommodation in Ireland as of this Friday’ or ‘the €250 hike in school bus costs for families that already struggling’.

What’s certain, however, is that we are a population desperately in need of a little bit of levity at the moment, and Boreen — for the last few weeks at least — has given us all something to do and something to share, in a moment of monoculture so rare that it’s worth a golden eagle.