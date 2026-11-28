GOOD MORNING.

Here’s all the news you need to know as you start the day.

RIP

1. Comedian and presenter PJ Gallagher has died aged 51.

‘Sharp social conscience’

2. Tributes have been made to PJ following his death. Taoiseach Micheál Martin remarked that he brought “immense warmth and laughter”, Tánaiste Simon Harris said Ireland has lost “one of its most cherished entertainers”, while Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald praised his “sharp social conscience”.

Anne O’Connor

3. Sacked HSE boss Anne O’Connor claimed Minister for Health Jennifer Carroll MacNeill wanted another person to get the chief executive role, rather than O’Connor.

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Gaza

4. Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called for “accountability” after it said two of its staff were killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza City last night.

Kilkenny

5. Parents in Kilkenny are threatening to withhold voluntary contribution fees to their schools next year in protest against a planned hike to transport fees.

Ukraine

6. Russian authorities said Saturday that more than 1,200 Ukrainian drones had been shot down in a new nighttime attack, with hundreds aimed at the Moscow region.

Poison seller

7. An online poison seller whose lethal products were used by 79 people in the UK to end their lives should spend 25 years in jail, prosecutors have said.

PS5

8. Scammers are listing what appears to be PlayStation 5 (PS5) consoles for sale on Vinted – and specifying only low in the listing that the item available for purchase is only a picture of said console.

Christmas FM

9. Christmas FM is back on the airwaves today and is bringing a new Irish language station to the radio.