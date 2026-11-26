I DON’T KNOW all that much about food, but I do know an awful lot about being on my phone.

In that respect, at least, I am the perfect candidate to review Hey Annie. Marketed as “a love letter to restaurant dining of yesteryear”, the restaurant opened on Dublin’s Suffolk St last week, promising a space “where distractions were few, human connection the order, and respectable displays of excess greatly encouraged”.

More specifically, the restaurant encourages guests to give up their phones at the door and leave them in the care of staff for the evening. Immediately, this is a subversion of the typical modern dining experience, which usually demands of patrons a photo of each course, and plenty of un-pocketing and re-pocketing of smart devices for any number of reasons — to check messages, check emails, check the news, check sports results, check the time.

Phones are not prohibited at Hey Annie. Anyone who might need to ring a babysitter or something like that can keep their phones on them and guests can retrieve their phones from staff at any time.

The staff, service and setting combine to create an atmosphere of warmth, in no way warden-esque. Anyone who keeps their phone on them is simply asked to use it respectfully.

Phoneless experiences are a hot topic this week in particular. Phoebe Bridgers has been in town, touring her new album, and she has enforced a strict no-phones policy for attendees. If you want to read more about that, check out this review by my colleague Mairéad Maguire.

Finally free

Hey Annie Hey Annie

Relieving ourselves of our phones is seamless.

The front-of-house takes them and puts them in a tasteful green leather pouch and the immediate effect is nothing short of micro-dosing whatever Frodo must have felt when the ring finally fell into the fires of Mount Doom.

It is not lost on me that there will be those of you for whom this is not an especially relatable feeling. Some people have a more distant, and perhaps healthier, relationship with their phone.

I have no doubt that this will be pointed out in the comment section, and please, let me be the first to say, well done you.

For most people in my age cohort, however, including me and my guest, the experience of dining without any access to our phones is uniquely novel.

There is therefore a sense of excitement when we are seated and greeted by our waiter, and immediately embark upon a conversation that we know, for once, for an absolute certainty, cannot be interrupted by drifting eyes or “Sorry, I just have to respond to this” or “Donald Trump just announced he was resuming a bombing campaign in Iran”. In fact, the world could be ending outside and you’d have no idea.

This makes for better conversation.

There is, of course, an extent to which this may be a placebo effect. That by merely committing to surrendering our phones for a few hours, we’ve made a conscious choice to pursue a more intense and excitable kind of chat, unburdened by even the option of distraction. But even if that’s all it is, it still feels worth it.

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There is plenty of amusement to be found in the little quirks of a restaurant like this, such as realising that neither of us is wearing a watch and that we have no real sense of how much time has passed since we sat down.

At one point we ask a waiter to give us the time, but since he’s not carrying a smart device either, he has to go away and check for himself before coming back to us to confirm.

The staff, too, seem energised by the lack of phones.

The front-of-house happily tells me that the work pants they wear are intentionally pocketless for this exact reason, noting that the only real downside is an inability to track one’s steps as they work the floor.

At one point, my friend gets up to go to the bathroom and my right hand instinctively reaches for the pocket of my jeans, only to be instantly reminded that my pockets are, for once, blissfully empty.

Instead of numbing myself in a mindless scroll as I await his return, or taking myself out of the moment to engage with some other reality that exists outside the restaurant’s exposed brick walls, I just… wait. And somehow, I survive.

The food is great, by the way

Hey Annie Hey Annie

It must be noted that the effect of no-phones is undoubtedly enhanced by the quality of the food and drink on offer. Between us, the table ordered:

Cumin and chilli lamb with scallion waffle

Aged beef tartare, Café de Paris

Irish Wagyu Denver steak au poivre

Half-chicken tarragon

We also sampled three items from the cocktail menu: the Old Fashioned, the Espresso Martini and Whiskey Sour. The Old Fashioneds were dangerously drinkable, while the Espresso Martini was neither too sweet nor too bitter, with a sprinkling of nutmeg setting it well above the more generic versions of the cocktail that can now be found in most bars across Dublin.

With the evening drawing to a close, my friend and I reflect upon the experience and agree it’s been a resounding success — a success that would only be compounded (an apt phrase chosen by my dinner guest, for which I feel compelled to give him the credit) the more time spent at the dinner table without any way of contacting or being touched by the innumerable data points, text messages, notifications, news updates and whatever else usually splits our focus on evenings such as these.

It is further interesting to think how this same principle would apply were there more people at the table.

Typically, the more people in a gathering, the more excusable it feels to lose yourself in your phone for a few minutes at a time while the rest of the party carries on the conversation.

Similarly, it bears consideration the effect that being without a phone would have in another, more casual setting, such as a pub. Perhaps even more alien again is the idea of going for a solo meal without one’s phone. How would our brains, now trained for distraction, handle two hours in the company of nothing but our own thoughts?

At the end of the evening, our phones are returned to our table — we’ve realised that without our phones we have no means of paying the bill — and looking at that stupid, all-encompassing blue rectangle with a half-eaten Apple on its back cover, full of cobalt mined from the DR Congo, is perhaps the only moment of disappointment of the entire evening. Oh great, you again.

After we part ways, my friend shoots me a message to tell me that while we were without our phones, his device purchased two tickets to see Phoebe Bridgers in London via the auto-buy feature on an app called Twickets — an ironic tension between a world wherein we rely on our phones for so much and yet so desperately wish to be rid of their influence.

Hey Annie is an oasis in that world, and a great start on a road towards dephonification. Hopefully it’s not the last such establishment to take this new, old approach.