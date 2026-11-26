THE HIGH COURT refused to sanction a €1.6 billion takeover of PTSB by Austria’s fourth-largest bank, BAWAG PSK.

PTSB shareholders approved the takeover in July after the PTSB board unanimously recommended it.

The acquisition would have resulted in the State clearing its last shareholding in an Irish bank since the financial crash. The 57.5% stake held by the Department of Finance would have brought in around €931 million of proceeds for the Irish State.

At the time Harris described the move as “the most significant development in the Irish retail banking market in over a decade”.

The purchase offer by BAWAG was to be implemented through a High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement.

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However, Judge Michael Quinn would not sanction the acquisition today because separate shareholder meetings were not held to approve the takeover.

In April, over 91% of shareholders approved the acquisition – but the judge said there should have been two separate shareholders votes, one for the minister for finance and one for non-minister shareholders.

The judge said: “Applying the principles of class composition I have found that in this case separate meetings were required to be convened of the Minister for Finance and for all other 137 shareholders.”

“Therefore the requirements in Sections 450 and 453 of the Act for the scheme to be approved by a special majority of the classes required to be constituted were not met.”

“The requirement for a special majority at validly convened meetings goes to the jurisdiction of the court, and I must refuse to sanction the scheme.”

In a statement, a spokesperson for PTSB said the bank is “considering the judgment” and a further announcement will be made in due course.

The Tánaiste and the Department of Finance released a statement to say they note the High Court judgment and note that PTSB is considering the judgment and will make a further announcement in due course.