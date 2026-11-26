LIMERICK DISTRICT COURT Judge Patricia Harney, on her retirement today, said she was “shocked” at the amount of “misogynistic” and “unacceptable sexual” verbal abuse slung by offenders at female gardaí who are working at the court.

Judge Harney praised the court-appointed garda members, particularly female members, who, she said, continued to conduct themselves with “fortitude”, despite the verbal attacks.

“I did become very concerned about the huge level of generalised abuse that the gardaí suffered on an ongoing basis, which they seem to regard with a great degree of fortitude,” Judge Harney told the court.

“I was deeply and personally shocked by the high level of misogyny suffered by female members of An Garda Síochána, in particular,” she said.

“I just wanted to say that I found it highly unacceptable in my court, and I hope that the word went out, that four-letter words of a sexualised nature, addressed to members of An Garda Síochána or indeed the court staff, in the course of their duties, would not be tolerated in any way, shape or form,” added Judge Harney.

Following a sterling career as a defence solicitor in Mallow, Co Cork, the Dublin-born legal eagle was appointed to the District Court bench in 2019, and presided for the last five years at Limerick District Court.

Judge Harney praised the work of the “willing, hard-working and well-trained” court staff, including her registrar Claire O’Donoghue, as well as the members of the Probation Service who compiled detailed reports on offenders for the court.

Judge Harney said that, despite presiding over a “huge” case list and “daunting piles of charge sheets”, the court case list “ran extremely smoothly” due to the “professionalism” of prosecuting gardaí and court staff.

The judge said she had seen “the good, the bad, the mad, and the ugly” before her in court, but she said the majority were “more mad and sad, than actually bad”.

Judge Harney said defence solicitors and opposing prosecuting gardaí “turned up for war every morning” and both sides were “extremely well-prepared” for battle.

She said the recent withdrawal of solicitors’ services, which she termed “the troubles”, had made managing the court a “very daunting” prospect “and the work-to-rule, combined with it, didn’t exactly help”.

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Judge Harney said it had been “the honour of my life” to be appointed to the District Court bench “and the pleasure of my life to have served the people of Limerick”.

Leading tributes, Limerick Circuit Court Judge Colin Daly said Judge Harney was “always in command of her court” and always fair, wise and never short of dry wit”.

President of the District Court Paul Kelly thanked Judge Harney for her “service to the State” and her “no nonsense, worldly-wise approach to dispensing justice”.

Judge Kelly said Judge Harney was known for her “kindness” towards juvenile and “vulnerable” offenders, particularly those who were struggling with “addiction and homelessness”.

Judge Harney was also noted for her “strong victim focus” and “openness to restorative justice”, and in seeking to give young offenders a chance to leave court “without a blight on their record”.

State Solicitor Limerick City, Padraig Mawe, also representing State Solicitor Limerick County, Brendan Gill, said Judge Harney had given Limerick District Court 6 the benefit of “consistency in a world gone mad”, as well as her “high standard of legal knowledge and abundance of common sense”.

“When you had to push, you pushed with conviction; and people stood up, listened to you and acted accordingly,” added Mr Mawe.

Solicitor Tom Kiely, representing the Limerick Bar Association, said Judge Harney’s “dry wit and sharp turn of phrase” kept solicitors on their “toes” and that she had “excelled in an often turbulent atmosphere” and “challenging court”.

Barrister Joe McMahon, said Judge Harney’s “razor sharp insight and incandescent wit” would be missed, and she would be a “very tough act to follow”.

Mr McMahon, a native of Limerick City, thanked Judge Harney for “doing your best to keep our city safe” from criminal elements.

Superintendent Oliver Kennedy, on behalf of the Limerick Garda Division, thanked Judge Harney for her “firmness, fairness and patience” in presiding over “one of the busiest courts in the country”.

A member of the probation service praised Judge Harney for her “empathy and compassion, especially for young (offenders)” and her appreciation for the work of the service.