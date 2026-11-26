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EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, The Journal brings you five of the biggest stories of the day.
1. #HSE CONTROVERSY: Sacked HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor has been invited to attend a mediation process by her former employer, the High Court has heard.
2. #PERFORMANCE PROCESS: Tánaiste Simon Harris sidestepped questions about how much he knew of the HSE board’s performance process against sacked HSE chief executive Anne O’Connor.
3. #PUBLIC ACCOUNTS COMMITTEE: RTÉ is spending €6 million on a new human resources system amid pressures to slim down expenditure.
4. #ADMINISTRATION: The potential loss of hundreds of jobs in Ireland due to the owner of discount retail chain Dealz entering administration is being monitored “very closely”, minister Dara Calleary said.
5. #BRUSSELS: EU leaders are “light years” away from making a deal on the bloc’s next long-term budget and aid to Ukraine, Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni told reporters in Brussels.
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