THE POTENTIAL LOSS of hundreds of jobs in Ireland due to the owner of discount retail chain Dealz entering administration is being monitored “very closely”, Minister Dara Calleary said.

It was confirmed on Wednesday evening that discount retailer Poundland, which operates in Ireland as Dealz, had entered administration.

It puts around 11,000 jobs and 600 stores at risk across the company. In Ireland, the company employs 1,150 people across around 40 stores.

Poundland’s owner Gordon Brothers earlier announced it had appointed administrators to try and save parts of the business. The US investment firm said efforts to preserve “as many jobs and stores as possible” will continue.

This morning, Calleary said the Department of Social Protection is monitoring the situation.

“Should any situation arise, we will respond very, very quickly,” he told media at the launch of his new Pathways to Work Strategy.

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Tánaiste Simon Harris meanwhile said any potential loss of jobs is a “source of great anxiety for the individuals concerned”, which is the government’s “absolute concern and priority”.

“I don’t have any knowledge specifically in relation to this, other than to say that we’re continuing to put a real focus on job creation to make sure that where there is a churn of jobs in the economy, that there are other job opportunities,” Harris said.

Competitor Mr Price has said it is exploring options to step in to prevent the closure and loss of jobs at Dealz stores.

“We cannot promise an outcome, but we are exploring whether we can help preserve stores, jobs and value for Irish shoppers,” the company’s property director George Watters said.

“The people, locations and practicalities would all need careful consideration. We want to approach those conversations constructively and with respect for everyone affected.”

Poundland and other discounters became popular in the UK and elsewhere following the 2008 global financial crisis, providing consumers with everyday essentials at lower prices.

However, they have struggled to compete in recent years owing to high inflation and increased competition from supermarkets. Earlier this year, EuroGiant entered liquidation after more than 25 years in business in Ireland.