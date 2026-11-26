TWO MEN WHO were arrested on Monday in connection with an arson attack and fatal house fire at a home in Waterford have been released without charge.

Philip and Kim English and their sons Callum (12) and Jayden (9) died in the attack on their home in the Birchwood area in Waterford on 13 October.

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Another son, six-year-old Elliott English, who sustained injuries in the fire, died in Children’s Health Ireland at Crumlin earlier this month.

On Monday, gardaí confirmed they had arrested two men aged in their 20s in connection with the investigation.

However, a garda spokesperson said they have been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The garda spokesperson added that investigations remain ongoing.