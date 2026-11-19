FOUR MEN HAVE been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman who was advertised for sex by her “vile monster” husband in the first trial of its kind in the UK.

Philip Young previously pleaded guilty to multiple charges of abuse against his former spouse, Joanne Young, who has waived her right to anonymity.

Now, four men who Young recruited to abuse his wife at their Swindon home have been convicted at Winchester Crown Court.

As the verdicts were read out, Joanne Young sat with her hands clasped together to her face (Allie Crewe Photography/PA)

Norman Macksoni (48), of Sharnbrook, Bedfordshire, has been found guilty of one charge of rape.

Richard Wilkins (62), of Toothill, Swindon, has been found guilty of one count of rape and one of assault by penetration.

Connor Sanderson-Doyle (32), of Swindon, has been convicted of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching and Mohammed Hassan (38), of Swindon, has been found guilty of one count of sexual touching.

Young has pleaded guilty to a total of 56 charges made up of 14 counts of voyeurism, 11 of rape, 11 of administering a substance with intent, seven of assault by penetration, four of sexual assault and one of publishing obscene articles in relation to his wife.

The other charges are three charges of making indecent images of children, one of possessing prohibited images of children in July 2024 and four counts of possessing an extreme pornographic image between January 2019 and January 2024.

A sixth defendant, Dean Hamilton (47), of Street, Somerset, has admitted one charge of assault by penetration, two of sexual assault and one of rape.

During a 13-year period, Young, who served as a Conservative Swindon borough councillor between 2007 and 2010, drugged and raped his wife and invited other men on websites and apps such as Craigslist, Grindr and Fab Swingers using the username London Monkey to have sex with her without her knowledge.

Police discovered that 50-year-old Young, whose most recent address was in Enfield, north London, had taken 480 intimate images and videos of his wife on 200 occasions and posted images online on at least 500 occasions – with the vast majority of these taken at the family home.

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As the verdicts were read out, Young sat with her hands clasped together to her face.

As the judge left the court, she stood composed and smiled with her hands together in front of her.

The four defendants, dressed in suits, all looked down in front of them as the verdicts were read out.

Remanding them in custody until sentencing, Mr Justice Saini said: “Each of the defendants have been convicted of what are very serious sexual offences.

“I have heard persuasive applications on their behalf for bail, I will need pre-sentence reports for each of them.

“Given my current view they are facing significant prison sentences, I will not be granting them bail.”

The judge also praised the victim, saying: “Mrs Young has shown amazing bravery throughout these proceedings.”

The sentencing for the four defendants will take place over 21 and 22 December.

James Foster, specialist CPS prosecutor, said: “These men chose to commit unspeakable acts of abuse against Joanne Young without bothering to check if she was consenting.

“By building the case with a suspect-centric approach, we could prove to a jury that Philip Young could not provide consent on the victim’s behalf and each defendant played a part in this horrific sexual abuse.

“During the trial – Macksoni, Wilkins, Sanderson-Doyle and Hassan hid behind the claim that they believed she was freely entering into a sexual relationship with them – despite never seeking reassurances that this was in fact the case.

“They are now rightfully facing sentence for these cowardly and egregious crimes.

“Our thoughts today remain with Joanne Young, whose courageous testimony helped bring this case to justice.”