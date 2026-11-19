TAOISEACH MICHEÁL MARTIN will travel to Berlin today for talks on support for Ukraine amid renewed efforts to end Russia’s war.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will host the Coalition of the Willing meeting, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other leaders will attend.

Ahead of the meeting, Martin welcomed the renewed US-brokered peace talks but said Ukraine must be able to negotiate “from a position of strength”.

“Our aim remains to secure a ceasefire and achieve a just and lasting peace for Ukraine which must be underpinned by robust security guarantees,” Martin said.

The meeting follows last week’s European Political Community summit and informal EU leaders’ meeting in Dublin, where Europe’s role in negotiations was a central issue.

Advertisement

EU leaders agreed that Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Poland, alongside EU institutions, should represent Europe in the peace talks.

US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are also expected in Berlin today to meet Ukrainian officials and a European negotiating team.

Security guarantees and Ukraine’s economic recovery are among the issues being discussed.

Last week’s US-mediated talks between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi produced an agreement on a prisoner exchange, but no breakthrough on ending the war.

Attacks have continued. Ukrainian officials said Russian strikes killed four people in Odessa on Wednesday, while Ukraine said it had struck two oil refineries in southern Russia.

Martin said Ireland would also use its EU presidency to advance Ukraine’s membership bid and increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions.

“Ireland will continue to work actively as a member of the Coalition,” Martin said.