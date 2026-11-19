AFTER OVER 13 YEARS of waiting, Grand Theft Auto (GTA) VI has finally landed on game consoles around the country.

In the lead-up to the game’s release, we heard lots of anecdotal stories about people taking time off work to fully throw themselves into the game, with the freedom of annual leave.

There was also talk of people planning to play on their lunch breaks or even taking a cheeky sick day to get into the game (though we’re sure if you asked them today, they are really, really sick, they promise).

For long-time fans of the franchise, it’s a day they’ve been anticipating for more than a decade.

Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fans of the game told The Journal about their plans for the release – from squeezing in some gameplay between meetings to taking the rest of the year off work – and about what the game means to them.

James (48) in Dublin has been playing video games since he was eight years old.

He remembers when GTA V came out back in 2013 and how he got up early before work to play it and then “spent the whole day waiting to get home and pick it back up”.

“Not this time,” he added. This time around, he’s carved out a couple of days to dedicate to gaming. He’ll be jumping on at midnight “to get a few hours in straight away”, and he’s booked Thursday and Friday off work to keep the fun going.

For GTA VI he’ll “make the most” of his days off and the weekend: “No sick day needed, and no hour squeezed in before work.”

Massive posters of the game have popped up all around the world in the lead up to its release Alamy Alamy

Jimmy (39) from Cork said he back-loaded 20 days of annual leave for the year, which will take him through into the Christmas holidays so he has “plenty of time to try to finish the whole thing”.

He said after the long wait for GTA VI, “the hype is massive”, but GTA has been “a staple for [him] since the early days” and there’s “nothing else quite like it for pure escapism”.

A 33-year-old man who wished to remain anonymous has also booked time off work to play the game. He plans to play the game with his wife, who has also taken annual leave for the event.

Once our kids are out the door to school, we’ll be making a pot of tea and hitting the streets of Vice City.

He said they “both played the GTA games as kids” and “turned out well-adjusted despite cries against the violence in the old games” – though he said he wouldn’t want his young children having a go of it until they’re older.

The previous iteration of the game, GTA V, was important in his relationship with his now-wife. When they were in college, they “used online gaming to hang out”, and then when their jobs meant they had to be long-distance for a time, they “relied on it to keep in touch beyond FaceTime and calls”.

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“We have a fond memory of snow being added to GTA V online and having a Christmas meetup – albeit a virtual one!”

GTA also means a lot to Lukas (30) from Dublin. He told The Journal that those who are not into video games won’t understand how fans grew up with the previous game and “made absolutely amazing friends and also incredible memories” through it.

Back in 2013, before digital downloads took over, fans lined up out gaming shops around the world for GTA V's midnight release Alamy Alamy

Lukas has booked seven days off work to get fully immersed in the game and “hopefully complete it” before going back to “hectic life”.

He even printed out a joke contract for his wife to promise he can play it as much as he wants without interruption, though he stressed this was purely a joke between the two of them.

Lukas said the game means “so much” to him. He remembers going to Smyths for the midnight release of GTA V when he was 17, “hoping to see a friend and a parent who could get [him] a copy”.

“People online literally stopped smoking cigarettes and drinking alcohol to stay healthy and alive for the game.

Honestly, I’ve no words to describe how massive this game is.

Another player, a software engineer who wished to remain anonymous, has taken Friday off work but plans to work from home on Thursday to “play at lunch or in between meetings”.

He said he “can’t wait” for the game and his wife has even agreed to mind their one-year-old son on Friday evening so he can focus on the game.

Fellow fan Nadia said her partner Rachael has booked a week off work to play the game and that “it’s like Christmas has come early”.

She booked time off “months in advance” and has had the game pre-downloaded since last week.

They’ve also been listening to the soundtrack to prepare, and though Nadia said she’s “not a gamer”, she’s “buzzing” for Rachael to get stuck into it and she “loved” watching her partner play through the fifth instalment.

Nadia has made a gift basket for her partner to enjoy while she explores the game

“I plan on making her a gift basket full of goodies (because I’m a sap) so she can really get cosy and enjoy the game.”

Stephen (31) in Dublin concurred: “I will be dedicating the day to GTA.”

He’s booked Thursday, Friday and Monday and said it will “most definitely live up to expectations”, adding that “Rockstar games never fail”.

Early projections have GTA VI set for the biggest ever debut for a video game. Reviews hailing it as one of the best games ever made have been pouring in recent days.

It’s sitting on a near-perfect 99 on Metacritic, a score only matched by the Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time from 1998.