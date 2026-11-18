THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED as part of the investigation into a fatal petrol bomb attack in Edenderry, Co Offaly, have been released without charge.

Four-year-old Tadgh Farrell and his great-aunt, Mary Holt (60), died in the fire at a house in Castleview Park shortly before 7.45pm on 6 December 2025.

A woman in her 30s and two men in their 20s were arrested earlier this week and detained at garda stations in the Midlands.

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Gardaí confirmed today that all three have been released without charge and a file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Tadgh and Mary’s bodies were found in the front room of the house.

Tadgh’s grandmother, Pauline Holt, was also in the property and suffered serious injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.