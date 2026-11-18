NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

Leah Farrell / Rolling News Leah Farrell / Rolling News / Rolling News

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

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#SHENZEN President Xi Jinping personally greeted US counterpart Donald Trump on the tarmac at a Chinese airport on Wednesday, with Trump then meeting Russia’s Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.

#VOYAGER 1 After travelling in space for 49 years, the farthest man-made object is now one light-day from Earth.

#GTA has been called “a game of staggering scope” as it received universally positive reviews from critics.

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#WORTHY FARM Harry Styles, Cher, Billie Eilish and Sam Fender are set to headline next year’s Glastonbury festival, while Kingfishr will be among the Irish acts involved.

#007 Jeff Bezos said he was “heavily involved” in the selection of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond.

#ALASKA Democrat Mary Peltola has flipped the US Senate seat in Alaska after a tight race that unseated Republican incumbent Dan S. Sullivan.

PARTING SHOT

Andres Poveda Andres Poveda

The streets of Dublin are more festive this evening as the Christmas lights have been switched on.

People gathered to watch the button be pressed on Grafton Street this evening.

This year they were switched on by Little Blues Heroes Foundation Ambassadors, Mia Carroll (8) from Clondalkin, Tommy Dickson (11) from Tallaght and Ava Naughton (4) from Sandyford switching on the Dublin Town’s Christmas lights at Bewley’s.