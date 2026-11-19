CREDIT UNION REPRESENTATIVES have called for clarity on how many members were affected by a data breach, after their IT provider said the security “vulnerability” had been fixed.

Wellington IT told a meeting with minister of state Robert Troy today that there was no evidence of unauthorised access to members’ funds or fraudulent account activity.

According to a joint statement from the three main credit union representative bodies, the company said the incident relates to users of its mobile app and is limited to payee details.

Details including IBAN numbers, BIC numbers and reference codes were obtained by a “bad actor” in a hack of around 40 out of Ireland’s 160 credit union institutions.

Advertisement

Wellington IT has engaged external cybersecurity specialists to review the incident and its systems and controls.

Irish League of Credit Unions chief executive David Malone attended today’s meeting on behalf of the sector and sought further information from Wellington IT.

“Our immediate priority is to ensure that affected credit unions and their members have the information and support they need, while also establishing what happened, its impacts, and future actions required,” Malone said.

He added that the meeting also underlined “the importance of establishing the exact numbers of accounts and users affected as quickly as possible”.

The joint statement was issued by the Irish League of Credit Unions, the Credit Union Development Association and the Credit Union Managers Association.

The bodies urged members never to share their PIN, password, one-time passcode or other security information, even with someone claiming to represent their credit union.