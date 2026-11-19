THE IRISH PRISON Service is investigating the circumstances around the death of a male inmate at Limerick Prison.

The man, in his 20s, was discovered unresponsive in a cell at the jail, located at Mulgrave Street in the city, close to 5pm this evening.

Paramedics were alerted to the prison and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected. However, the circumstances of the man’s death will be investigated in line with normal prison service procedures and protocols.

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The male was named locally as Keith Craughwell, from Athlone, Co Westmeath.

It’s understood Craughwell (25) had been serving a two-year, seven-month sentence at the prison, after he was convicted before Mullingar Circuit Criminal Court of robbery-related offences.

“The Irish Prison Service can confirm a death in custody at Limerick Male Prison on 19 November 2026,” an Irish Prison Service spokesperson said.

“All deaths in custody are investigated by the Irish Prison Service, An Garda Síochána and the Office of the Inspector of Prisons.”

“The cause of death is determined by the Coroner’s Office.”